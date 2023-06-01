Woman wins her case to NOT pay for the same car repair twice





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Sarah Nkwana refused to pay a motor dealership another R27 000 to fix the same fault she had paid them to fix days before.

Nkwana had been driving her car when a warning light came on to her dashboard to notify her that her Electronic Stability Programme [ESP] was inoperative.

That is a major safety feature of a car and you should definitely take any such warnings very seriously. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

She took it to the dealership and paid over R20 000 for repairs.

However, a few days later the same light came on and they said that a different component was affected and the next repair would cost R27 000.

She of course questioned why she should have to pay twice for the same error, but they argued it was a different error even if the same warning light came on.

After a three-year process, in late April, she represented herself online in a case before the National Consumer Tribunal.

The Tribunal ruled in her favour and said that even though there were two components that she was quoted repairs, they formed part of the same system.

They ordered that she must be refunded 80% of what she had initially paid for the repair.

