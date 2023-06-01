



Netball World Cup 2023 Board Chairperson, Patience Shikwambana says the hosting of the World Cup on African soil needs to be used as a platform to take the sport to the next level.

With under 60 days to go until the showpiece gets underway in Cape Town, the World Cup trophy is on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build ahead of the tournament, which starts on 28 July.

16 teams will be battling it out across the 10 days, in the hope they will be crowned champions in the sport's most prestigious event.

Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Shikwambana says that it will be a momentous tournament for the country.

It’s one of the things that we must be proud of as a country, and it was through the support of stakeholders that we are able to host a tournament like this. With the arrival of the trophy, it's a confirmation that the World Cup is upon us and that we must deliver. Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that it's coming to African soil for the first time is not a small thing. We still need to show people out there that women are capable. Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023

Shikwambana added the venue, the Cape Town International Centre is also well on track to being ready and that the demand for tickets has been high.

The broadcasters have come on board as well. All the Proteas games are sold out and all tickets for the top five countries are sold out. The best we can do outside the venue is to have fan parks in Western Cape and in other provinces because we need to go where the people are and make sure they experience this tournament. Patience Shikwambana, Board Chairperson - Netball World Cup 2023

Watch below for the full interview with Patience Shikwambana:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'