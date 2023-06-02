



CAPE TOWN - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) symbolised the evolution of a multipolar world.

He was part of the delegation of foreign ministers who met in Cape Town in preparation for the 15th Brics Summit in South Africa later in 2023.

The foreign ministers met against the backdrop of how South Africa would deal with the attendance of Lavrov’s president, Vladimir Putin.

South Africa is under pressure to take a stance on its treatment of Putin should he travel to the country in August to attend the Brics summit.

This follows the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant of arrest against Putin for alleged war crimes regarding the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

As a signatory of the ICC, South Africa has the obligation to arrest him should he arrive in the country.

South Africa has since adopted a non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, when he delivered The Presidency budget vote on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa’s stance towards the Russian war in Ukraine was not the same as taking a neutral position.

On Thursday, Lavrov used the platform to criticise the west for threatening countries with sanctions when they did not side with powerful nations.

“Brics is a different structure. It’s a new organisation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, consensus, non-interference, and strict adherence to the United Nations Charter, to all its principals.”

Lavrov also took a swipe at how some nations implement the United Nations (UN) Charter.

“It is not for BRICS to pick and choose something which you like in the Charter for this particular situation and then to do the opposite for another situation.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Brics symbolises evolution of multipolar world, says Russian foreign minister