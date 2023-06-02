Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn. 2 June 2023 11:02 AM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
View all Politics
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture. 1 June 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users? Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping. 2 June 2023 10:19 AM
The Grace Factory provides maternity packs to new moms in need Inspired by her daughter, founder Amy Westerman shares her story about The Grace Factory. 2 June 2023 8:41 AM
It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY This is a Public Service Announcement and NOT an advert! Krispy Kreme is making this Friday sweeter... while stocks last. 2 June 2023 8:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman! Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work. 1 June 2023 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill wants to 'rehabilitate' LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion
Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review

2 June 2023 7:34 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Eskom
Presidential Climate Commission
Electricity tarrifs

Amid a battle with a debt spiral and implementing increasingly frequent high stages of power cuts, Eskom recently increased electricity tariffs by almost 20%.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid Stage 4 and Stage 6 power cuts, the Presidential Climate Commission has called for a review of the country's electricity price model as businesses and households grapple with a high cost of living.

The recommendation to President Cyril Ramaphosa followed rigorous consultations on how to improve the electricity system ahead of amendments to the integrated resource plan. Currently, Eskom is unable to recover costs, sending the power utility into a debt spiral.

READ MORE:

But the recent increase of electricity tariffs by almost 20% also sparked fears that small businesses and indigent households would be hardest hit.

The commission's Lebogang Mulaisi admitted a review of the electricity prices would be a juggling act.

"If we are not able to resolve the inherent sustainability limitations of the current pricing system, we will perpetuate existing challenges and crises. The commissioners have called for an urgent review of the electricity pricing,” she said.

“Secondly, stakeholders at the colloquium argued that the free basic electricity system should be reformed."


This article first appeared on EWN : Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review




More from Local

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof

2 June 2023 11:02 AM

Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor. Picture: @mfa_russia/Twitter.

[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'

2 June 2023 9:49 AM

On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.

Image of the scene where Uber and Bolt operated vehicles were set alight by Maponya Mall in Soweto on 1 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/EhailingCouncil

WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall

2 June 2023 9:28 AM

On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

DoH urges public to seek medical attention should cholera symptoms appear

2 June 2023 7:22 AM

While officials continued to trace the source of the outbreak, the Department of Health advised the public to prioritise proper hygiene to reduce the spread of the waterborne disease.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov, are seen during a press conference at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on 1 June 2023, in Cape Town. Picture RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Brics symbolises evolution of multipolar world, says Russian foreign minister

2 June 2023 7:11 AM

A delegation of foreign ministers met in Cape Town ahead of the 15th Brics Summit and against the backdrop of how South Africa would deal with the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Police search through the streets of Lichtenburg in the North West for protesters following unrest in the area over service delivery. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO

1 June 2023 8:50 PM

The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.

© tintin75/123rf.com

Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI

1 June 2023 7:08 PM

The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Woman bids goodbye to her car after it becomes a 'financial burden'

1 June 2023 6:49 PM

The repo rate is leaving nothing to chance - a woman is trending on TikTok after reacting to her car being repossessed.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke (third from right) briefed the standing committee on the Auditor-General on the 2021/22 local government audit outcomes on 31 May 2023. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

[LISTEN] SALGA acting CEO speaks on local government audit outcomes

1 June 2023 5:53 PM

South African Local Government Association acting CEO Mthobeli Kolisa has given his take on the local government audit outcomes.

© itsmejust/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Study rates SA and Zimbabwe as 'most miserable countries in the world'

1 June 2023 5:34 PM

South Africa and Zimbabwe are rated as two of the most miserable countries in the world, according to Hanke's Annual Misery Index.

