Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review
JOHANNESBURG - Amid Stage 4 and Stage 6 power cuts, the Presidential Climate Commission has called for a review of the country's electricity price model as businesses and households grapple with a high cost of living.
The recommendation to President Cyril Ramaphosa followed rigorous consultations on how to improve the electricity system ahead of amendments to the integrated resource plan. Currently, Eskom is unable to recover costs, sending the power utility into a debt spiral.
But the recent increase of electricity tariffs by almost 20% also sparked fears that small businesses and indigent households would be hardest hit.
The commission's Lebogang Mulaisi admitted a review of the electricity prices would be a juggling act.
"If we are not able to resolve the inherent sustainability limitations of the current pricing system, we will perpetuate existing challenges and crises. The commissioners have called for an urgent review of the electricity pricing,” she said.
“Secondly, stakeholders at the colloquium argued that the free basic electricity system should be reformed."
This article first appeared on EWN : Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-looking-at-an-empty-wallet-7927581/
