[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate with the Institute for Global Dialogue.
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town.
The topics included global and regional matters.
Naidu says the international system has been unable to accommodate evolving countries.
She argues that the institutions that are supposed to be gatekeeping global governance, global economic reform, and political reform aren't capacitated enough to reach the point of equal opportunity and equal access.
South Africa is expected to host the BRICS summit in August, amid an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant being issued for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
As a signatory of the ICC, South Africa is obligated to arrest him should he arrive in the country.
There's a whole lot of speculation.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate – Institute for Global Dialogue
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
