The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?

2 June 2023 10:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Vaping
Vape regulation

Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Corne Van Walbeek, Director at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, about the newly introduced tax on vape products, and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping numbers.

Listen below.

Kiewit reports that from 1 June tax on vape juice increased by R2.90 per millilitre.

Van Walbeek says the tax increase aims to reduce vaping consumption, especially among young people since it's not considered "healthy".

The government should have a responsibility to reduce the use of vaping among young people because it is an addictive product.

Prof Corne Van Walbeek, Director - UCT

However, Van Walbeek says the tax increase on vape juices and pens "are not enough to curb the use of vape pens".

The economics expert says there is a "general reluctance because of ring-fencing the revenue coming from vape tax".

Kiewit and Van Walbeek agree that the cost of tax on excisable products like vape pens and juice is "detrimental to taxpayers in the long run" since the products itself contribute billions to the country's fiscus, not so much the tax that comes from it.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?




2 June 2023 10:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Vaping
Vape regulation

