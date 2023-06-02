Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn. 2 June 2023 11:02 AM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
View all Politics
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture. 1 June 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users? Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping. 2 June 2023 10:19 AM
The Grace Factory provides maternity packs to new moms in need Inspired by her daughter, founder Amy Westerman shares her story about The Grace Factory. 2 June 2023 8:41 AM
It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY This is a Public Service Announcement and NOT an advert! Krispy Kreme is making this Friday sweeter... while stocks last. 2 June 2023 8:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman! Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work. 1 June 2023 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'

2 June 2023 9:28 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Caster Semenya

'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.

South African Olympic Champion Caster Semenya is hoping to convey her ‘strength, courage, love and resilience’ in her upcoming tell-all memoir.

The Race To Be Myself recalls how the gold medalist overcame the scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.

After years of avoiding the spotlight, this is a major moment for the athlete.

“It is my hope that by finally telling my truth, I will inspire others to be bold, unafraid, and most importantly to love and accept themselves as they are. This is my offering from me to you.”

The Race To Be Myself is set to be released on 31 October.

Semenya’s journey to the Olympic track has not been easy, having had to undergo gender verification testing and mandated by the International Association of Athletics Federations to take hormone medication.

Regardless of every obstacle, she has gone on to break a number of athletic records, including two Olympic gold medals and three World Athletics Championships.

She also holds the record for the most 800m runs by any athlete in history.


This article first appeared on 947 : Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'




2 June 2023 9:28 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Caster Semenya

More from Sport

'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'

1 June 2023 7:51 PM

The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro

31 May 2023 7:44 PM

Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level

30 May 2023 8:11 PM

Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro

29 May 2023 7:56 PM

Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team SA claimed gold at the 17th African Artistic Gymnastics competition. Photo: Twitter/@SAGymnastics

SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!

29 May 2023 10:14 AM

This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement

26 May 2023 7:59 PM

Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final

26 May 2023 11:43 AM

Cape Town is set to host the United Rugby Championship (URC) grand final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)

26 May 2023 9:45 AM

The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win

25 May 2023 8:41 PM

Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!

25 May 2023 9:23 AM

The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall

Local Business

[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader

World

EWN Highlights

Money to fix Rooiwal water treatment plant won't be stolen again, assures Brink

2 June 2023 3:22 PM

Matters related to Putin not on BRICS meeting agenda, says Pandor

2 June 2023 3:04 PM

Rwandan, Namibian fugitives due in separate Cape Town courts

2 June 2023 2:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA