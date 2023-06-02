Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
South African Olympic Champion Caster Semenya is hoping to convey her ‘strength, courage, love and resilience’ in her upcoming tell-all memoir.
The Race To Be Myself recalls how the gold medalist overcame the scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.
After years of avoiding the spotlight, this is a major moment for the athlete.
“It is my hope that by finally telling my truth, I will inspire others to be bold, unafraid, and most importantly to love and accept themselves as they are. This is my offering from me to you.”
The Race To Be Myself is set to be released on 31 October.
Semenya’s journey to the Olympic track has not been easy, having had to undergo gender verification testing and mandated by the International Association of Athletics Federations to take hormone medication.
Regardless of every obstacle, she has gone on to break a number of athletic records, including two Olympic gold medals and three World Athletics Championships.
She also holds the record for the most 800m runs by any athlete in history.
Caster Semenya won the first ever Olympic track #gold medal by a South African woman, now #ThatsGold! pic.twitter.com/FiG9eSjQCF' SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 21, 2016
This article first appeared on 947 : Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
