[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings

On Wednesday, members of an independent NASA panel studying "unidentified anomalous phenomena", also known as UAP, had their first public meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to be transparent with the findings of their study into unexplained sightings.

According to members of the panel, the greatest challenge faced was a lack of scientifically reliable methods for documenting UFOs/UAPs.

Gilchrist adds that only three percent of UAPs are unidentified.

A report with their findings is expected to be shared later this year.

There is no evidence of life out there, but on the other hand, there are some mysteries. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

There are dozens of mysteries that they cannot explain. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

