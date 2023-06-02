[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Clement Manyathela interviews Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN.
Sexual health is fundamental to the overall health and well-being of individuals and couples.
For many men and women, struggling with libido is common especially as we age.
So, how do we remedy it to ensure that the spark is reignited?
Mutambirwa says the first step is to acknowledge the problem and make your partner aware of it.
Naturally, this could be embarrassing, however Zenda emphasises the importance of communication not only to keep your partner in the loop, but to collectively look at ways to overcome the issue at hand.
What causes a decrease in libido?
According to Mutambirwa, libido is based mainly on a chemical called testosterone.
Mutambirwa breaks down the five-layered model that could affect one's libido:
- Biological: After the age of 30 testosterone levels in men and women naturally decrease.
- Psychological: Being under stress or pressure can fluctuate the testosterone levels.
- Social: Having a good social setting can impact one's desire to initiate sex. For example, if you moved in with your parents or vice versa, having sex might not necessarily be on the cards.
- Cultural: Different cultures have different beliefs in regard to sex. Mutambirwa makes the example of cultures in east Africa where women only orgasm from clitoris stimulation as opposed to penetration.
If you are struggling with a low libido, Mutambirwa recommends a visit to the doctor to ensure that there aren't underlying illnesses.
Should it reach this point, Zenda recommends reaching out to a romance or couples therapist to help navigate ways to excite one another.
Additionally, she adds the importance of self love to help boost your confidence within yourself and the bedroom.
RELATED: (LISTEN) How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)
When you are dealing with your own sexual issues, it inevitably affects your partner.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN
Don't neglect to work on yourself holistically.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN
Source : Pexels: Alex Green
