The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
The wait is finally over, the The Masked Singer South Africa is hitting your screens this weekend!
In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer.
16 celebrities will battle it out to stay in disguise and defeat their competitors to take the crown.
RELATED: The Masked Singer South Africa is finally here!
The show will premiere on SABC 3 on Saturday, 3 June at 6:30pm.
Viewers can look forward to phenomenal performance and the most extravagant masks – it is all about the masks!
The team partnered with Hollywood Costumes to create some of the most intricate masks.
“It’s amazing, the journey that we went through to manufacture and create these characters and make these people in the costumes look incredible,” says Heidie Du Toit, owner of Hollywood Costumes.
Hosted by Mpho Popps, audiences and the judging panel will have the daunting task in guessing who the masked singers are.
Your panel... or rather detectives are J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlope.
Meet the detectives:' 947 Music.Life (@947) June 1, 2023
🕵️🏽@jsomethingmusic
🕵️🏽@somizi
🕵️🏽@skhumbi
🕵️🏽@sithelo_shozi
Will they crack the code & guess who is underneath each mask on @MaskedSingerZA?#MaskedSingerSA
📺 Saturdays
S3 | 18h30
S1 | 20h00 pic.twitter.com/If1wZICtL6
Speaking to Mo Flava on 947, J’Something describes it as one big, fun game that every can get in on.
I can’t tell you how much fun I had doing it. The fact that it is coming out tomorrow (3 June), I can’t wait to start playing [the game]. Tomorrow we get to watch together, and I can’t wait to see what people are going to think.J’Something, musician and The Masked Singer SA judge
He adds that one of the daunting things for him coming onto the show was that he felt he did not know many people in the industry.
But let me tell you, every time somebody got unmasked, and I’d heard them sing, I was like "for real? They got you and you sounded like that? It was mind-blowing."J’Something, musician and The Masked Singer SA judge
Catch the first episode of The Masked Singer South Africa on SABC 3 on Saturday, 3 June, at 6:30pm.
This article first appeared on 947 : The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap
Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.Read More
The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert
As we get closer to the festive season, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase, says travel expert Gabi Brondani.Read More
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?Read More
'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.Read More
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?
Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.Read More
The Grace Factory provides maternity packs to new moms in need
Inspired by her daughter, founder Amy Westerman shares her story about The Grace Factory.Read More
It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY
This is a Public Service Announcement and NOT an advert! Krispy Kreme is making this Friday sweeter... while stocks last.Read More
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation
A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.Read More