



The wait is finally over, the The Masked Singer South Africa is hitting your screens this weekend!

In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer.

16 celebrities will battle it out to stay in disguise and defeat their competitors to take the crown.

The show will premiere on SABC 3 on Saturday, 3 June at 6:30pm.

Viewers can look forward to phenomenal performance and the most extravagant masks – it is all about the masks!

The team partnered with Hollywood Costumes to create some of the most intricate masks.

“It’s amazing, the journey that we went through to manufacture and create these characters and make these people in the costumes look incredible,” says Heidie Du Toit, owner of Hollywood Costumes.

Hosted by Mpho Popps, audiences and the judging panel will have the daunting task in guessing who the masked singers are.

Your panel... or rather detectives are J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlope.

Speaking to Mo Flava on 947, J’Something describes it as one big, fun game that every can get in on.

I can’t tell you how much fun I had doing it. The fact that it is coming out tomorrow (3 June), I can’t wait to start playing [the game]. Tomorrow we get to watch together, and I can’t wait to see what people are going to think. J’Something, musician and The Masked Singer SA judge

He adds that one of the daunting things for him coming onto the show was that he felt he did not know many people in the industry.

But let me tell you, every time somebody got unmasked, and I’d heard them sing, I was like "for real? They got you and you sounded like that? It was mind-blowing." J’Something, musician and The Masked Singer SA judge

Catch the first episode of The Masked Singer South Africa on SABC 3 on Saturday, 3 June, at 6:30pm.

This article first appeared on 947 : The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend