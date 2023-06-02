[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series
Every Friday, on Lunch with EB Inglis, EB chats all things movies, giving his review on the latest on-screen releases - hence the name, E-screen!
This week, FUBAR is up for an E-screen review - listen to EB's verdict below.
Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did what he promised - he came BACK!
This time, Schwarzenegger stars in his first-ever Netflix series, FUBAR.
Since the action-comedy's release a week ago, it's become the number one show on Netflix in South Africa.
Haven't seen it? Catch a glimpse below.
Of course, Kfm's resident movie-lover, EB Inglis reviewed this one for us, saying... it might become your new "guilty pleasure" show.
Without revealing too many spoilers, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a CIA operative who's set to retire but returns to save another operative - who is actually his daughter (okay, maybe, a little spoiler alert here).
Despite this action-packed plot, EB says the humour and the action can sometimes be "cheesy and corny" but you "can't help but watch to see what happens next".
All in all, EB says, it's a great show to binge-watch mindlessly.
If you’re looking for something cerebral with clever comedic moments and amazing action, you’re not going to get it from FUBAR, but if you’ve had a stressful day and you’re looking for something mindless with Arnie doing what Arnie does then this one is for you.EB Inglis, Kfm Presenter - Lunch with EB Inglis
As EB says, Arnie's back doing what Arnie does best, so if you're a fan, you'll probably enjoy this one.
Scroll up to listen to EB's full review.
For more on the latest movie reviews, catch Lunch with EB Inglis on Kfm, Fridays at 1.40pm.
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6A56zcGeWE
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.Read More
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!
Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland.Read More
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!
Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work.Read More
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”
The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.Read More
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates
The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year.Read More
Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent
The Mzansi Youth Choir took America by storm when they delivered a historic golden buzzer-worthy performance on America's Got Talent.Read More
Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!)
Here are some facts you may not know about the rapper.Read More
Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!
With a career spanning 65 years, let's look back at his 10 greatest films.Read More