702 Drive with John Perlman
info
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series

2 June 2023 2:26 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
netflix series
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger

He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review.

Every Friday, on Lunch with EB Inglis, EB chats all things movies, giving his review on the latest on-screen releases - hence the name, E-screen!

This week, FUBAR is up for an E-screen review - listen to EB's verdict below.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did what he promised - he came BACK!

I'Ll Be Back Terminator GIFfrom Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs

This time, Schwarzenegger stars in his first-ever Netflix series, FUBAR.

Since the action-comedy's release a week ago, it's become the number one show on Netflix in South Africa.

Haven't seen it? Catch a glimpse below.

Of course, Kfm's resident movie-lover, EB Inglis reviewed this one for us, saying... it might become your new "guilty pleasure" show.

Without revealing too many spoilers, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a CIA operative who's set to retire but returns to save another operative - who is actually his daughter (okay, maybe, a little spoiler alert here).

Despite this action-packed plot, EB says the humour and the action can sometimes be "cheesy and corny" but you "can't help but watch to see what happens next".

All in all, EB says, it's a great show to binge-watch mindlessly.

If you’re looking for something cerebral with clever comedic moments and amazing action, you’re not going to get it from FUBAR, but if you’ve had a stressful day and you’re looking for something mindless with Arnie doing what Arnie does then this one is for you.

EB Inglis, Kfm Presenter - Lunch with EB Inglis

As EB says, Arnie's back doing what Arnie does best, so if you're a fan, you'll probably enjoy this one.

Scroll up to listen to EB's full review.

For more on the latest movie reviews, catch Lunch with EB Inglis on Kfm, Fridays at 1.40pm.


This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series




