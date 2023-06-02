'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
One of the most notable affects of marijuana use is ‘the munchies’ which gives users the desire to eat.
However, this study says that cannabis users are reported to have lower BMI’s than non-users and are generally leaner.
The study tested the impact of THC in adolescent mice and found that daily low exposure led to them having less fat, greater lean mass and even a resistance to obesity caused by diet.
While the mice were exposed as adolescence, it appears this change in body mass, continues into adulthood and the test mice were leaner than the ones who had not been exposed to THC.
These changes remained even after the THC exposure was stopped.
According to the study, it seems adolescent weed use could change the way the adipose organ works, making the user look lean and healthy.
However, it adds that while THC might make you users appear leaner, this might actually be a result of ‘adipose organ dysfunction,’ that only superficially, and deceptively, looks healthy.
