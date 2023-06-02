[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
Clement Manyathela interviews urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, and sexologist and OBGYN Dr Mpume Zenda (skip to 6:17).
Pregnancy is a roller coaster; your hormones are going crazy, you're experiencing nausea more times than you think may be humanely possible, gaining weight, losing sleep, and not to forget growing a whole entire human.
So naturally, being intimate may not be a top priority during your pregnancy.
Zenda notes that intimacy doesn't necessarily have to be penetrative.
In fact, she encourages implementing other forms of intimacy into your pregnancy, even if it's a simply cuddle with your partner.
But cut-forward to giving birth – when is the right time to have penetrative sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?
Zenda says that the general consensus is about six weeks, however it depends on whether the baby was delivered vaginally or via c-section.
This is because some may experience tearing with a vaginal birth, or excessive bleeding with a c-section, so recovery may take longer.
She adds that for those who breastfeed, the body produces prolactin which stimulates milk production, but decreases one's libido.
Zenda says if you feel that it's taking too long for you to get in the "mood", consider consulting a professional to ensure that there aren't any underlying issues or health concerns.
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
When you are ready, please go for it.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN
It doesn't have to be penetrative for it to be sexual intimacy.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Ivan Samkov
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap
Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.Read More
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.Read More
The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert
As we get closer to the festive season, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase, says travel expert Gabi Brondani.Read More
'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.Read More
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?
Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.Read More
The Grace Factory provides maternity packs to new moms in need
Inspired by her daughter, founder Amy Westerman shares her story about The Grace Factory.Read More
It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY
This is a Public Service Announcement and NOT an advert! Krispy Kreme is making this Friday sweeter... while stocks last.Read More
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation
A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.Read More