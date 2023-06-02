[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'





Clement Manyathela interviews urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, and sexologist and OBGYN Dr Mpume Zenda (skip to 6:17).

Pregnancy is a roller coaster; your hormones are going crazy, you're experiencing nausea more times than you think may be humanely possible, gaining weight, losing sleep, and not to forget growing a whole entire human.

So naturally, being intimate may not be a top priority during your pregnancy.

Zenda notes that intimacy doesn't necessarily have to be penetrative.

In fact, she encourages implementing other forms of intimacy into your pregnancy, even if it's a simply cuddle with your partner.

When is it safe to have sex after birth?

But cut-forward to giving birth – when is the right time to have penetrative sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?

Zenda says that the general consensus is about six weeks, however it depends on whether the baby was delivered vaginally or via c-section.

This is because some may experience tearing with a vaginal birth, or excessive bleeding with a c-section, so recovery may take longer.

She adds that for those who breastfeed, the body produces prolactin which stimulates milk production, but decreases one's libido.

Zenda says if you feel that it's taking too long for you to get in the "mood", consider consulting a professional to ensure that there aren't any underlying issues or health concerns.

When you are ready, please go for it. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

It doesn't have to be penetrative for it to be sexual intimacy. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

