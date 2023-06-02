[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation' Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to embark on a peace missio... 2 June 2023 12:57 PM
Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn. 2 June 2023 11:02 AM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
View all Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. 2 June 2023 4:40 PM
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend. 2 June 2023 4:09 PM
The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert As we get closer to the festive season, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase, says travel expert Gabi Brondani. 2 June 2023 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Sport
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'

2 June 2023 2:35 PM
by Amy Fraser

When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?

Clement Manyathela interviews urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, and sexologist and OBGYN Dr Mpume Zenda (skip to 6:17).

Pregnancy is a roller coaster; your hormones are going crazy, you're experiencing nausea more times than you think may be humanely possible, gaining weight, losing sleep, and not to forget growing a whole entire human.

So naturally, being intimate may not be a top priority during your pregnancy.

Zenda notes that intimacy doesn't necessarily have to be penetrative.

In fact, she encourages implementing other forms of intimacy into your pregnancy, even if it's a simply cuddle with your partner.

When is it safe to have sex after birth?
When is it safe to have sex after birth?

But cut-forward to giving birth – when is the right time to have penetrative sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?

Zenda says that the general consensus is about six weeks, however it depends on whether the baby was delivered vaginally or via c-section.

This is because some may experience tearing with a vaginal birth, or excessive bleeding with a c-section, so recovery may take longer.

She adds that for those who breastfeed, the body produces prolactin which stimulates milk production, but decreases one's libido.

Zenda says if you feel that it's taking too long for you to get in the "mood", consider consulting a professional to ensure that there aren't any underlying issues or health concerns.

RELATED: (LISTEN) 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...

When you are ready, please go for it.

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

It doesn't have to be penetrative for it to be sexual intimacy.

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from Lifestyle

ternavskaia / 123rf

[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap

2 June 2023 4:40 PM

Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.

Read More arrow_forward

The Masked Singer SA unveiled its panellist for the pilot season. Picture: Supplied/Screenshot from Twitter

The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend

2 June 2023 4:09 PM

In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert

2 June 2023 2:54 PM

As we get closer to the festive season, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase, says travel expert Gabi Brondani.

Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'

2 June 2023 2:13 PM

While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.

Read More arrow_forward

Lack of libido is a common problem as women and men get older and experience the hormonal changes.

[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...

2 June 2023 2:00 PM

Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: According to a study, 25% of matrics in affluent schools vape. Picture: Krystian Graba from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?

2 June 2023 10:19 AM

Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Aditya Romansa

The Grace Factory provides maternity packs to new moms in need

2 June 2023 8:41 AM

Inspired by her daughter, founder Amy Westerman shares her story about The Grace Factory.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook screengrab from Krispy Kreme's Facebook page

It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY

2 June 2023 8:06 AM

This is a Public Service Announcement and NOT an advert! Krispy Kreme is making this Friday sweeter... while stocks last.

Read More arrow_forward

© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation

1 June 2023 9:47 PM

A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Mit-Mak Motors video @bobbypetkov.mmm

[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content

1 June 2023 7:32 PM

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader

World

WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall

Local Business

Increasing terrorism in Africa a concern for BRICS, says Pandor

2 June 2023 8:25 PM

Public transport drivers urged to follow right channels when resolving disputes

2 June 2023 8:03 PM

Makwarela tells court he wants to travel SA without seeking police permission

2 June 2023 7:54 PM

