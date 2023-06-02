'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape





Masterson was accused of sexually assaulting three women in his home between 2001 and 2003.

He had pleaded not guilty to all three rapes.

The US actor is best known for his role as Stephen Hyde in ‘That 70s Show.’

He also stared in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ in 2016 but was written off the show amid the rape allegations.

Masterson faces up to 30 years in prison for his crimes.

FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons

The actor is a prominent scientologist, and all three women who came forward were reportedly former members of the Church of Scientology.

It was argued that Masterson used his status in the church to avoid accountability for the assaults.