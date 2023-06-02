The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert





Relebogile Mabotja catches up with travel expert, Gabi Brondani about all things travel discounts.

While spontaneity has its appeal, the early bird catches the worm.

Book your holiday well in advance as it comes with a whole host of benefits – one of which includes getting the best rates on flights and accommodation.

Being an early bird not only gets you the worm, but it also gets you those coveted prices. As you get closer to the holiday season, the demand goes up, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase. Gabi Brondani, travel expert

When scouting for flights, Brondani recommends…

· Visiting Sky Scanner for price estimates on flights, it also gives you the prices around different departure dates.

· If you are on medical aid, inquire if your medical insurance offers flight rewards that you can use for discounted flights.

Many travel agencies are now offering the option to book your holiday and you can pay it off between now and a date closer to your departure.

This gives travellers more breathing room to get the money.

For some agencies, you can put up a 20% deposit and the rest of your holiday you only have to pay up 45 days before your departure date (for example). Gabi Brondani, travel expert

