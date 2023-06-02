Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Opinion
Latest Local
Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation' Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to embark on a peace missio... 2 June 2023 12:57 PM
Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn. 2 June 2023 11:02 AM
Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review Amid a battle with a debt spiral and implementing increasingly frequent high stages of power cuts, Eskom recently increased electr... 2 June 2023 7:34 AM
View all Local
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict... 1 June 2023 9:40 AM
View all Politics
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for May paints a bleak picture. 1 June 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. 2 June 2023 4:40 PM
The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert As we get closer to the festive season, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase, says travel expert Gabi Brondani. 2 June 2023 2:54 PM
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it' When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time? 2 June 2023 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
View all Sport
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland! Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland. 1 June 2023 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
UN begins operation to prevent disasterous Red Sea oil spill The United Nations has started an operation to remove more than one million barrels of oil from a failing oil tanker off the coast... 1 June 2023 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career

2 June 2023 7:43 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
eSwatini
#MSW
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa
Absalom Thindwa

The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range.

Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa described the Kaizer Chiefs team he played for in the 1980’s and 1990’s as 'something else', and that the winning mentality of the whole squad is what drove them to success.

The Eswatini-born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was known for his long range shots, striking fear into the hearts of goalkeepers who saw him approaching the 18-yard-box.

Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, the now 63-year-old says scoring from outside the box was always something he enjoyed.

Taking long [range] shots is always something that I looked to do and I happened to be fortunate that I had power behind it. The keepers were never expecting it and they were caught unaware. It’s something I used to practice a lot and I used to enjoy those moments.

Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend

Growing up my step brother was a good soccer player and I was looking to be like that. I used his soccer ball when he wasn’t there and then put it back in the same place so he wouldn’t know it was gone

Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend
scara-1-jpg

The legendary Chiefs striker added that during his playing days, they were motivation by their supporters.

We enjoyed ourselves at Chiefs and when I go there now, its so huge. We wanted to win for our supporters and that they must enjoy watching us. I played with stars and they made my life very easy. They wanted to win and even at training Chiefs was something else.

Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend

When you do something with everything that you have, it’s something that comes from within you and it was not a small thing. Sometimes we couldn’t sleep because we were thinking about the game and at the end of the day, you can make a lot of money but if it’s not making the fans happy then what’s the point. We were brothers, we had one thing in common, winning games.

Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend
scara-2jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa:


This article first appeared on 947 : Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career




