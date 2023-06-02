Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career





Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa described the Kaizer Chiefs team he played for in the 1980’s and 1990’s as 'something else', and that the winning mentality of the whole squad is what drove them to success.

The Eswatini-born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was known for his long range shots, striking fear into the hearts of goalkeepers who saw him approaching the 18-yard-box.

Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, the now 63-year-old says scoring from outside the box was always something he enjoyed.

Taking long [range] shots is always something that I looked to do and I happened to be fortunate that I had power behind it. The keepers were never expecting it and they were caught unaware. It’s something I used to practice a lot and I used to enjoy those moments. Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend

Growing up my step brother was a good soccer player and I was looking to be like that. I used his soccer ball when he wasn’t there and then put it back in the same place so he wouldn’t know it was gone Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend

The legendary Chiefs striker added that during his playing days, they were motivation by their supporters.

We enjoyed ourselves at Chiefs and when I go there now, its so huge. We wanted to win for our supporters and that they must enjoy watching us. I played with stars and they made my life very easy. They wanted to win and even at training Chiefs was something else. Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend

When you do something with everything that you have, it’s something that comes from within you and it was not a small thing. Sometimes we couldn’t sleep because we were thinking about the game and at the end of the day, you can make a lot of money but if it’s not making the fans happy then what’s the point. We were brothers, we had one thing in common, winning games. Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa - Kaizer Chiefs Legend

