New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often

We are facing a serious problem in South Africa but also worldwide, as far as vaping is concerned. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

According to the South African E-Cigarette Survey 2022, it’s being suggested that vaping may be used as a gateway to start smoking regularly instead of as a means to stop smoking.

However, Kirsten van der Zee, research officer at the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the University of Cape Town, said further research is recommended.

van der Zee explains that the survey only presents the sequence of use between e-cigarettes and combustible cigarettes and does not explore why users started or quit smoking.

The survey was conducted with 21 263 adults telephonically between January and September 2022.

Vaping

Nyati says that over the last two decades, there has been a lot of information regarding the downside of smoking cigarettes.

He adds that this led to people looking for alternatives that are less dangerous.

Nyati explains that this is when vaping took off.

He says despite vaping being a relatively new habit in South Africa, there has been an exponential increase in the usage of vapes.

This is an electronic device that heats up an e-fluid which then generates an aerosol that contains a lot of air particles that contain chemicals. Some of these chemicals are actually quite detrimental to different parts of the body. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

There is enough evidence from other countries who have taken up this habit before us, that it causes chronic inflammation and in some instances like in the US there is an acute lung problem called Evali which has led to thousands of people, in the last four years, dying in ICU as a result of the acute damage done to the lungs by vaping. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

