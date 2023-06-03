New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
We are facing a serious problem in South Africa but also worldwide, as far as vaping is concerned.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
According to the South African E-Cigarette Survey 2022, it’s being suggested that vaping may be used as a gateway to start smoking regularly instead of as a means to stop smoking.
However, Kirsten van der Zee, research officer at the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the University of Cape Town, said further research is recommended.
van der Zee explains that the survey only presents the sequence of use between e-cigarettes and combustible cigarettes and does not explore why users started or quit smoking.
The survey was conducted with 21 263 adults telephonically between January and September 2022.
Nyati says that over the last two decades, there has been a lot of information regarding the downside of smoking cigarettes.
He adds that this led to people looking for alternatives that are less dangerous.
Nyati explains that this is when vaping took off.
He says despite vaping being a relatively new habit in South Africa, there has been an exponential increase in the usage of vapes.
This is an electronic device that heats up an e-fluid which then generates an aerosol that contains a lot of air particles that contain chemicals. Some of these chemicals are actually quite detrimental to different parts of the body.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
There is enough evidence from other countries who have taken up this habit before us, that it causes chronic inflammation and in some instances like in the US there is an acute lung problem called Evali which has led to thousands of people, in the last four years, dying in ICU as a result of the acute damage done to the lungs by vaping.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : Pixabay: Haiberliu
More from Lifestyle
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent
It is never too early to have this conversation with your children.Read More
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap
Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.Read More
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.Read More
The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert
As we get closer to the festive season, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase, says travel expert Gabi Brondani.Read More
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?Read More
'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.Read More
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?
Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.Read More
The Grace Factory provides maternity packs to new moms in need
Inspired by her daughter, founder Amy Westerman shares her story about The Grace Factory.Read More