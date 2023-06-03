Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Director at the Teddy Bear Clinic, Dr Shaheda Omar.
Body autonomy is a fundamental human right.
It means that only you get to decide what happens to your body.
Some parents might find it taboo or difficult to speak to their children about body autonomy and consent, but Omar says it is never too early to speak about these things.
This conversation needs to start already when the child develops a vocabulary. Start talking about the functions of body parts and what is acceptable. Of course age-appropriate information. We don't want to instill fear and anxiety; and we don't want to sexualize children.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic
There needs to be consistency around that kind of dialogue. So should they experience something that brings discomfort or they do not feel okay about it, they can come forward and talk about it.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic
Meanwhile, the recent quarterly crime stats revealed a grim picture as we observe Child Protection Week from 28 May to 4 June this year.
Every year the aim is to raise awareness about the rights and safety of children, but the reality is that South Africa is a brutal place for children.
RELATED : Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children
Child protection is every second, every minute, every hour, everyday. Child protection is something that we all need to be responsible for.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic
The places where children are meant to be safe are the places they are most at risk.
Omar says children continue to be vulnerable, marginalised and in danger.
In the past, the focus was on stranger danger but 80% to 90% of cases is a person known to the child.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director - Teddy Bear Clinic
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/child-person-stop-abuse-rape-334307/
More from Local
Higher load shedding stages an 'added confidence' grid won't collapse: Ramokgopa
The Minister of Electricity reiterated that it was 'highly improbable' that a total grid collapse was immanent despite the increasingly frequent occurrence of higher stages of load shedding.Read More
Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation'
Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to embark on a peace mission to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion could help restore his flailing reputation.Read More
Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof
Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall
On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.Read More
Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review
Amid a battle with a debt spiral and implementing increasingly frequent high stages of power cuts, Eskom recently increased electricity tariffs by almost 20%.Read More
DoH urges public to seek medical attention should cholera symptoms appear
While officials continued to trace the source of the outbreak, the Department of Health advised the public to prioritise proper hygiene to reduce the spread of the waterborne disease.Read More
Brics symbolises evolution of multipolar world, says Russian foreign minister
A delegation of foreign ministers met in Cape Town ahead of the 15th Brics Summit and against the backdrop of how South Africa would deal with the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read More
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often
The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing.Read More
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap
Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg.Read More
The Masked Singer SA hits your screen this weekend
In case you missed it, Mzansi is getting its very own version of the Masked Singer. Catch the first episode of this weekend.Read More
The best time to book your holiday is now – travel expert
As we get closer to the festive season, flights and accommodation prices are going to increase, says travel expert Gabi Brondani.Read More
[LISTEN] OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
When is the right time to have sex after birth? Is there a "right" time?Read More
'Weed can make you leaner but not in a healthy way'
While ingesting marijuana can make one lose weight in the long run, a study shows this could be a result of organ dysfunction.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
Low libido might be embarrassing to talk about, but it's important to communicate with your partner and find solutions together.Read More
[LISTEN] Vape tax is in effect but will it be enough to deter users?
Professor Corne Van Walbeek spoke to Lester Kiewit about the latest vape tax and why it may not be enough to reduce vaping.Read More
The Grace Factory provides maternity packs to new moms in need
Inspired by her daughter, founder Amy Westerman shares her story about The Grace Factory.Read More