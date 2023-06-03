Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Goodbye for now: ‘The Daily Vox’ closes down Financial challenges have forced one of South Africa's youngest news portals to close. 3 June 2023 2:52 PM
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven... 3 June 2023 1:41 PM
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent It is never too early to have this conversation with your children. 3 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as a... 3 June 2023 2:24 PM
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing. 3 June 2023 10:39 AM
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. 2 June 2023 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
View all Sport
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting

3 June 2023 1:41 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Glebelands hostel
Glebelands killlings

Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven of the men dead on scene by police, and two sustaining serious injuries.

DURBAN - The notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal was rocked by yet another deadly shooting.

In October 2022, a group of eight men were convicted for a series of violent crimes committed at the hostel between 2014 and 2016, including the murder of nine men.

Since 2020, there were at least 20 more killings at Glebelands.

In the latest incident, seven people were shot and killed and two others were wounded.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said the nine men were drinking at the hostel in the early hours of Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, before fleeing the scene.

Seven of the victims were declared dead on the scene by police.

"Police at Umlazi have opened a docket containing seven counts of murder and two attempted murders,” said spokesperson Jay Naicker.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Detectives from the Provincial Task Team have been instructed to probe the incident."


This article first appeared on EWN : 7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting




More from Local

Picture: Twitter@thedailyvox

Goodbye for now: ‘The Daily Vox’ closes down

3 June 2023 2:52 PM

Financial challenges have forced one of South Africa's youngest news portals to close.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent

3 June 2023 1:16 PM

It is never too early to have this conversation with your children.

Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on 2 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Higher load shedding stages an 'added confidence' grid won't collapse: Ramokgopa

3 June 2023 11:08 AM

The Minister of Electricity reiterated that it was 'highly improbable' that a total grid collapse was immanent despite the increasingly frequent occurrence of higher stages of load shedding.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Peace mission to Ukraine could 'help resuscitate Ramaphosa's lost reputation'

2 June 2023 12:57 PM

Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to embark on a peace mission to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion could help restore his flailing reputation.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Solutions to energy crisis are in solar farms and end to state monopoly - Prof

2 June 2023 11:02 AM

Solar farms and an end to state monopoly could end SA's power cuts, says University of Pretoria professor David Richard Walwyn.

Read More arrow_forward

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor. Picture: @mfa_russia/Twitter.

[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'

2 June 2023 9:49 AM

On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.

Read More arrow_forward

Image of the scene where Uber and Bolt operated vehicles were set alight by Maponya Mall in Soweto on 1 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/EhailingCouncil

WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall

2 June 2023 9:28 AM

On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Consumers could see an interest rate hike of 50 basis points in the future, owed to among other issues a perpetually weakening rand. Picture: Pexels

Climate Commission calls for urgent electricity pricing model review

2 June 2023 7:34 AM

Amid a battle with a debt spiral and implementing increasingly frequent high stages of power cuts, Eskom recently increased electricity tariffs by almost 20%.

Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

DoH urges public to seek medical attention should cholera symptoms appear

2 June 2023 7:22 AM

While officials continued to trace the source of the outbreak, the Department of Health advised the public to prioritise proper hygiene to reduce the spread of the waterborne disease.

Read More arrow_forward

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov, are seen during a press conference at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on 1 June 2023, in Cape Town. Picture RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Brics symbolises evolution of multipolar world, says Russian foreign minister

2 June 2023 7:11 AM

A delegation of foreign ministers met in Cape Town ahead of the 15th Brics Summit and against the backdrop of how South Africa would deal with the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Missing Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer found dead

3 June 2023 10:20 PM

New publisher for Herman Mashaba's book

3 June 2023 9:55 PM

Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration

3 June 2023 9:00 PM

