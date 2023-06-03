Goodbye for now: ‘The Daily Vox’ closes down
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Journalist at The Daily Vox, Fatima Moosa.
- The Daily Vox was started in 2014
- It is a youth-focused news publication
- The publication describes itself as being a platform dedicated to the voices and perspectives of those who are often not included in established media
Announcement: pic.twitter.com/looBNTutk9' The Daily Vox (@thedailyvox) June 2, 2023
One of South Africa's youngest news portals, 'The Daily Vox' will be closing its doors.
The publication says it will be taking a break and going back to the drawing board.
On Friday, the publication posted on its social media pages: "We are incredibly sad to announce that after almost nine years, The Daily Vox is going away for a little while".
The post went on to say: "...continuing to operate as a business is no longer feasible."
The publication, which has been around since 2014, describes itself as a platform dedicated to the voices and perspectives of those who are often not included in established media.
Many loyal followers of ‘The Daily Vox’ are hoping the publication will bounce back.
We see new platforms emerging and then it's a question of do we jump on those new platforms, do we go with the trends or do we stick with what we're doing? Those were some of the questions that guided this decision.Fatima Moosa, Journalist - The Daily Vox
The challenges we face are not unique, it's probably challenges faced around the world by independent media. The main issue always comes down to funding. It's obviously very difficult to fund it from in the organisation and getting external funding is also extremely difficult.Fatima Moosa, Journalist - The Daily Vox
Our audience has primarily been young people or those entering the workplace and the economic market. We know that it's more difficult to ask those types of people in those economic backgrounds to pay for news that we could provide for them in a different way. I don't think we would ever speak about a paywall for our website.Fatima Moosa, Journalist - The Daily Vox
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://twitter.com/thedailyvox/photo
