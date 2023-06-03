Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has warned residents to boil and filter tap water before drinking it - as water in some areas appears to be discoloured.
The city said affected areas include Pretoria West and the CBD.
It said so far it has discovered that the Klapperkop Reservoir which provides water to the affected areas is at low levels, as a result of a faulty pressure valve.
The city added that its water and sanitation team was investigating.
"The city is aware of the water that is discoloured in the CBD parts of Pretoria West. We will keep them abreast once we have uncovered the cause of the discolouration,” said spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
#DiscoloredWater: For now consumers are urged to filter and boil the water before drinking. Once the water levels in the Klapperkop reservoirs improve, the sediment will settle and the water colour will return to normality.' City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 3, 2023
The water situation will improve in a little while.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration
Source : Pixabay.com
