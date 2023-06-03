Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration

3 June 2023 5:00 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
City of Tshwane
water discolouration

The city said affected areas include Pretoria West and the CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has warned residents to boil and filter tap water before drinking it - as water in some areas appears to be discoloured.

The city said affected areas include Pretoria West and the CBD.

It said so far it has discovered that the Klapperkop Reservoir which provides water to the affected areas is at low levels, as a result of a faulty pressure valve.

The city added that its water and sanitation team was investigating.

"The city is aware of the water that is discoloured in the CBD parts of Pretoria West. We will keep them abreast once we have uncovered the cause of the discolouration,” said spokesperson Selby Bokaba.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration




3 June 2023 5:00 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
City of Tshwane
water discolouration

