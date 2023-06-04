South Africans urged to vaccinate against flu as cases rise





JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has urged South Africans to get vaccinated against flu to reduce the spread of the influenza virus.

On Saturday, the Department of Health said it had been notified by the institute of an increase in flu cases across the country as the winter season settles, with cluster cases reported in schools and workplaces.

Influenza, also known as “flu” is an acute respiratory illness caused by an infection of the respiratory tract with the influenza virus.

The NICD has warned that while some people with influenza will present mild sickness, it may lead to severe illness, which may require hospitalisation.

The virus spreads from person to person through inhalation of infected respiratory droplets when people are sneezing, coughing or talking.

A person can also be infected by touching contaminated objects or surfaces that the flu virus is on and then touching their mouth, eyes or nose.

"Flu viruses are normally in circulation before winter season in the country, the increased in case numbers has been identified in six provinces which include KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and North West where surveillance is being conducted."

Severe respiratory diseases claim the lives of thousands South Africans every year. Getting vaccinated against respiratory diseases, including influenza and COVID-19, can reduce the chances of severe illness and hospitalisation. #RespiratoryDiseases pic.twitter.com/6AUFazDNQU ' NICD (@nicd_sa) June 1, 2023

