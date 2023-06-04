The dangers of cancelling insurance to cope with the high cost of living
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Your lens now has changed from the future and what might happen, to day to day living. I think it’s a really hard and harsh snapshot of the reality in households at this point in time.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Many South Africans are taking immense financial strain and are struggling to make it through the month.
The high cost of living, increased inflation and the rise in interest rates have heavily impacted citizens’ finances.
From cancelling household and car insurance to medical aid and funeral policies, households are being forced to make tough decisions in a bid to save money.
As life continues to get more expensive, many are not seeing an increase in their salaries and that is adding fuel to this already alarming fire.
The problem is trying to get through the month. We look at other things that apparently don't affect us immediately, and that tends to be the expenses of insurance.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Insurance is really there for us as a safety net should some kind of life-changing event occur. Insurance gives you peace of mind.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
You are now going to depend on luck...that you don't fall ill or have an accident.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Source : https://pixabay.com/vectors/contract-agreement-resignation-6149824/
