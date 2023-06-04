Death toll climbs to 8 following Glebelands mass shooting
JOHANNESBURG - Another person has died following Saturday's mass shooting at the Glebelands Hostel.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, a group of men were drinking in one of the rooms at the hostel when a group stormed and shot at them.
Seven people died on the scene the remaining two were rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
One of them has now died taking the death toll to eight.
"So far they have established that there were 12 people in total were in the room where the shooting occurred. Two of the occupants were unarmed whilst three were injured, including the owner of the room who jumped through the second-floor room window. His injuries were as a result of the fall," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Jay Naicker.
This article first appeared on EWN : Death toll climbs to 8 following Glebelands mass shooting
Source : Gallo Images
