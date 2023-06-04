From 9 to 5 to full-time influencer - how Chad Jones became a TikTok star





Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to rising social media star Chad Jones.

"When I was in my 9 to 5 I was one of those who said: what is an influencer, how can you even call that a job? And now I'm one of them."

That's TikTok sensation Chad Jones, who went from being a software developer to full-time social media content creator (the term he prefers) who boasts 2.5 million followers.

Screengrab of TikTok star Chad Jones @uJonesFam

The 27-year-old is part of a group of young South Africans leveraging their youth, creativity and smartphones to carve out impressive and very lucrative careers for themselves.

RELATED: "I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha

Jones tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King it all actually happened by accident.

After working for two years in the software industry, COVID-19 and lockdown hit.

"Before that I didn't even know what TikTok was!"

As he saw TikTok content on his Facebook feed Jones did a little research and then downloaded the app.

"I saw that people were just having fun, being themselves, mostly dancing... so I thought why don't my family and I just try this, for us."

I had to do a bit of convincing, but I showed them that I didn't have followers so if I post, no-one's going to see! Chad Jones

Then 50 000 views later, I'm basically apologising for putting them out there... Chad Jones

Once they saw all the support and love they were getting along with the demand for more videos, the enterprise just snowballed he says.

The move to full-time content creation came when Jones realised he couldn't keep up with his online work while holding down a 9 to 5 job as well.

It's been a turnaround for his family as well - they also get paid if a brand wants them onboard.

I have a family rate as well if they want my family... it ranges between R20 000 and R40 000 per video... In the beginning I would do videos for food vouchers! Chad Jones

Currently I'm working with brands like Banter, SAB, Volkswagen... Chad Jones

Jones also features in an Afrikaans movie called "Strooi" for KykNET, releasing on 24 June.

What does the future hold for the rising star?

I've been in Bona magazine, in a movie, you never know what's going to be next... I would like to open up some sort of business... Chad Jones

You can follow Jones on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From 9 to 5 to full-time influencer - how Chad Jones became a TikTok star