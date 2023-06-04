Streaming issues? Report here
Can you be overweight AND fit? The experts weigh in

4 June 2023 3:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Overweight
Exercise
Healthy lifestyle
fitness
weekend breakfast
Sports Science
body mass index
BMI
Sara-Jane Makwala King

#fitbutfat... #fitinspo... #cleaneating... Sara-Jayne Makwala King hosts a panel discussion to cut through the 'noise' on social media.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to fitness expert Warren Lucas and dietician Shelly Meltzer, both from the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (SSISA), along with Tracey-Lee Lusty (Horwitz) who describes herself as a body positive personality.

Is it possible to be overweight and fit at the same time?

Through the years we've become used to images of super-buff men and women on social media, and these have probably played a role in our own fitness/health/dietary goals.

More recently though, we're seeing images of "regular folk" as the body positive movement grows.

@ lanastock/123rf.com
@ lanastock/123rf.com

Sara-Jayne Makwala King decided to hold a panel discussion around the #fitbutfat hashtag.

She invited fitness expert Warren Lucas and dietician Shelly Meltzer, both from the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (SSISA), along with Tracey-Lee Lusty (Horwitz) who describes herself as a body positive personality.

Lusty's Instagram account fitnessgirl_za boasts 40 000 followers.

She believes it has become so popular over the past six or seven years because there was a real need for authentic storytelling on the platform.

I've built the entire platform based on not a persona, but the exact mirror of my life. I'm the girl next door with the same issues as you... and we don't see in the public eye all that often... It's the relatability factor...

Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Body positive personality

Do people ever say 'but you're overweight, you can't be fit'?

Lusty responds with a chuckle that she has mistakenly received messages when people try to forward her posts and end up sending them to her by mistake.

"It comes to me... people saying 'how dare she call herself a fitness person, look at her' ".

Image of Tracey-Lee Lusty (Horwitz) on Instagram fitnessgirl_za
Image of Tracey-Lee Lusty (Horwitz) on Instagram fitnessgirl_za

The influencer declares emphatically that she definitely is fit.

The short answer to the "fat and fit" question is yes, says Lucas.

However, he does highlight that social media is full of messaging that deludes people.

What we are seeing is people with body fat percentages of 4% - the men, and women at around 7 or 8%. These fitness "models"are deluding me as well.

Warren Lucas, Fitness expert - Sport Science Institute of SA

These kinds of athletes - if we can call them that - train two or three times a day, are on very strict calorie deficit eating regimens, and are possibly competing for a spot on a bodybuilding stage. That's the kind of athlete I'm describing here, whose social media keeps boosting.

Warren Lucas, Fitness expert - Sport Science Institute of SA

On the other hand, professional athletes like sprinter Wayde van Niekerk and swimmer Chad le Clos have a very different body type, as well as exercise and nutrition regimen he notes.

So it is confusing for you and I, as we see a lot of extremes online, Lucas says.

Makwala King uses herself as an example - as a mom of a young child and a baby, she literally carries a lot of weight around every day and goes to gym five times a week. Should she be doing anything differently?

You're not doing anything wrong from what I can tell - you're meeting the WHO requirements of at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity exercise per day... That 30 minutes could be walking, running, jogging, some resistance training with dumbbells...

Warren Lucas, Fitness expert - Sport Science Institute of SA

Meltzer weighs in, so to speak, on the food factor and the danger of setting yourself up for failure if you follow online trends and advice.

Do not get caught up in what is known as a "futile weight cycle" by setting unrealistic weight loss goals, she warns.

The thing one really needs to consider is the context and the individual. A term that just came to me now is we talk about research, but the big thing we also need to consider is the 'mesearch'... understanding that were dealing with individuals... with variables... besides nutrition and exercise there's stress, sleep, cultural, socio- economic, all these other factors that really need to be considered.

Shelly Meltzer, Dietician - Sport Science Institute of SA

What is absolutely important is _where _the fat is in the body... and contextualising when it comes to food. It's not just about calories, it's more about overall nourishment.. It's about the timing, the type of food...

Shelly Meltzer, Dietician - Sport Science Institute of SA

The nourishing factor is actually the psychology, the essential aspects of eating... the whole relationship around food far more than just the calories in and the calories out.

Shelly Meltzer, Dietician - Sport Science Institute of SA

Warren also discusses the type of testing done at the Sport Science Institute and where the testing of body mass index falls short.

He makes an example of ex-Springbok Bryan Habana, one of the fastest strongest rugby players the country's ever had who is probably a little shorter than the regular male

Habana would come up as overweight with body mass testing, Warren says.

Listen as Warren also describes the difference between lifestyle physical activity and client-centered exercise, and how both should be approached. (Scroll to the top of the article)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can you be overweight AND fit? The experts weigh in




