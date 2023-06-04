



Screengrab from video of 'Banjo', a chacma baboon rescued after his mother was shot and killed - Owl Rescue Centre on Facebook

Baboons are an integral part of South Africa's beautiful diversity of wild animals.

However, they're often hurt by humans who hate or fear them.

The controversy around the management of baboons in the Western Cape is one example of how these animals can cause tempers to flare.

In an effort to raise awareness about how "amazing" these creatures are, the Owl Rescue Centre (Hartbeespoort, North West) posted a heartwarming video starring a little chacma baboon named 'Banjo".

The wildlife rehabilitation facility rescued the baby boy after his mother was shot and killed.

Unfortunately not everyone in our land loves these amazing creatures, but hopefully this video will help change those feelings towards loving them. Owl Rescue Centre

The footage shows little Banjo drinking milk from a bottle, feasting on some fruit and then falling fast asleep, cuddled against his rescuer.

An update posted a few days later shows Banjo eating, drinking and cavorting about as baby baboons do.

Watch the followup video below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Don't 'like' baboons? Maybe this little guy will change your mind