



The Dave Matthews Band will perform in South Africa in December 2023.

The multi-award-winning band will perform in Capet Town and Pretoria.

Dave Matthews was born in Johannesburg and attended high school at St Stithians College.

Matthews moved to New York in 1986.

This will be the second time that the band will perform on South African shores.

Dave Matthews Band South African tour

The tour dates to South Africa marks the band's first performances in Dave Matthews' home country of South Africa since 2013.

Pretoria Sunday 10 December, SunBet Arena, Times Square

Cape Town Tuesday 12 December, Grand Arena, Grand West

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 9 June exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za

'Walk Around the Moon' is Dave Matthews Band's 10th studio album

Walk Around The Moon is a pandemic-born album that is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground.

The twelve-track album uniquely captures the moment in time with powerful singles like 'Madman's Eyes', 'Monsters' and the title track 'Walk Around The Moon'.

The acclaimed album debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, #1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums, and #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums charts.

This article first appeared on 947 : Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa