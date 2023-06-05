Health Dept urges good personal hygiene as cholera death toll rises to 26

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
'It isn't 1985. Stellenbosch Uni is committed to transformation and inclusivity' Members of the university's convocation met last week to address the culture of the university. 5 June 2023 9:33 AM
Gauteng's crime prevention wardens to tackle unauthorised informal settlements Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the crime prevention wardens would ensure there wouldn’t be more unauthorised informal settlem... 5 June 2023 8:49 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
View all Politics
[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear' Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape. 5 June 2023 9:57 AM
Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist The repo rate is the highest's it's been since the 2008 global recession hit the country's economy, currently sitting at 8.25%, wh... 5 June 2023 6:59 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding There was even a heated exchange with the bride outside the church entrance. 5 June 2023 10:22 AM
[LISTEN] What is debt counselling and how might it help you out of a debt pit? Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick speaks on what to expect from debt counselling.  5 June 2023 10:18 AM
Work together to BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION this World Environment Day – UN Join the fight against plastic pollution with these simple steps to make a difference this World Environment Day. 5 June 2023 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op. 4 June 2023 7:05 PM
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year. 5 June 2023 10:48 AM
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
View all Entertainment
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision. 5 June 2023 9:50 AM
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires Local is lekker (and lifesaving)! 5 June 2023 8:29 AM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Health Dept urges good personal hygiene as cholera death toll rises to 26

5 June 2023 6:23 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
Hammanskraal
Health Department
Cholera
cholera deaths

The department has recorded 26 deaths to date, with over 130 positive cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Department is calling on South Africans to practice good personal hygiene amid an increase in the death toll from the cholera outbreak to 26.

The department has recorded 26 deaths to date, with over 130 positive cases.

It said that although cases in Tshwane were showing a significant downward trend, the majority of cases were still centred in Hammanskraal in northern Tshwane.

The department has further warned that the possibility of the bacterial disease spreading to other provinces is high.

The origin of the waterborne disease is still being investigated.

Cholera infographic. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makahaza/Eyewitness News
Cholera infographic. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makahaza/Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on EWN : Health Dept urges good personal hygiene as cholera death toll rises to 26




5 June 2023 6:23 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
Hammanskraal
Health Department
Cholera
cholera deaths

More from Local

International relations Minister Naledi Pandor with BRICS foreign affairs ministers (front row) and 'Friends of BRICS' in Cape Town on 2 June 2023. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger

5 June 2023 10:49 AM

SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com

'It isn't 1985. Stellenbosch Uni is committed to transformation and inclusivity'

5 June 2023 9:33 AM

Members of the university's convocation met last week to address the culture of the university.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng's crime prevention wardens during a graduation ceremony on 4 June 2023. Picture: @GP_CommSafety/Twitter

Gauteng's crime prevention wardens to tackle unauthorised informal settlements

5 June 2023 8:49 AM

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the crime prevention wardens would ensure there wouldn’t be more unauthorised informal settlements.

Read More arrow_forward

Local firefighters fly out to Canada to quell devastating wildfires

[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires

5 June 2023 8:29 AM

Local is lekker (and lifesaving)!

Read More arrow_forward

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

5 June 2023 8:23 AM

More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © avemario/123rf.com

Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist

5 June 2023 6:59 AM

The repo rate is the highest's it's been since the 2008 global recession hit the country's economy, currently sitting at 8.25%, while inflation remains high, and the rand continues to struggle.

Read More arrow_forward

Ominous looking gavel. Picture: Pixabay.com

Namibian fugitive arrested in Paarl due back in court on Monday

5 June 2023 6:41 AM

Maren de Klerk was arrested in the Boland town last week Thursday following a joint operation by the Hawks and Interpol.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Instagram @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up

4 June 2023 7:05 PM

The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of 'Banjo', a chacma baboon rescued after his mother was shot and killed - Owl Rescue Centre on Facebook

[VIDEO] Don't 'like' baboons? Maybe this little guy will change your mind

4 June 2023 4:42 PM

'Banjo' was saved by the Owl Rescue Centre after his mother was shot and killed.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?

4 June 2023 1:22 PM

A water expert says local mafias exist and that they sabotage infrastructure in a very precise and sophisticated manner.

Read More arrow_forward

[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'

Lifestyle Business

India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured

World

As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

Africa Local

Vandalism, theft crippling operations along Durban, FS, Joburg lines - Transnet

5 June 2023 2:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: Court delivers ruling on Magudumana arrest challenge

5 June 2023 2:16 PM

4 suspects implicated in shooting outside Wynberg court to make first appearance

5 June 2023 1:48 PM

