Health Dept urges good personal hygiene as cholera death toll rises to 26





JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Department is calling on South Africans to practice good personal hygiene amid an increase in the death toll from the cholera outbreak to 26.

The department has recorded 26 deaths to date, with over 130 positive cases.

It said that although cases in Tshwane were showing a significant downward trend, the majority of cases were still centred in Hammanskraal in northern Tshwane.

The department has further warned that the possibility of the bacterial disease spreading to other provinces is high.

The origin of the waterborne disease is still being investigated.

Cholera infographic. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makahaza/Eyewitness News

