Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist
JOHANNESBURG - With the interest rate continuing to skyrocket and inflation still high, it is being argued that South Africans are simply battling to make ends meet, and there needs to be some relief soon.
The repo rate currently sits at 8.25%, the highest in the country since 2008 when a global recession hit the country's economy.
This increase comes as the local currency faces challenges, trading close to R20 to the US dollar.
READ MORE:
-
Some economists believe politicians to blame for high interest rates, not Sarb
-
Weakening rand likely to influence interest rate hike, cautions economist
-
Rand will remain unpredictable for some time, warn economists
Economist Dale McKinley told Eyewitness News that while it may seem like the interest rate hikes does not impact on people’s everyday lives, it has a ripple effect on the cost of everything around them.
McKinley said a higher interest rate meant that loans, clothing store accounts, and layby payments that people might have would be paid off at a higher price.
"Most South Africans, particularly in the middle and working class, are in debt, and [must pay for] school feels, and all sorts of other things, [like] borrowing from the banks and credit cards."
The rate hike would also impact bond repayments, making people's homes more expensive.
McKinley added that compounded by a weak rand, exports were more expensive for the country, while it was cheaper for other countries to buy from South Africa.
“We import a lot in South Africa, from electronics and luxury items to certain basic foodstuffs."
South Africa imports basic food items, such as rice, some fruits and nuts, as well as frozen chips from other countries.
With the recent rate hike, McKinley said these items might become more expensive, affecting low-income households significantly.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist
