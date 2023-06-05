



CAPE TOWN - A fugitive sought by Namibian authorities for fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering is expected back in court on Monday.

Fifty-five-year-old Maren de Klerk's case was postponed in the Paarl Magistrate's Court in the Western Cape on Friday.

He was arrested in the Boland town last week Thursday following a joint operation by the Hawks and Interpol.

It's believed that in 2020, the complainants mandated the suspect's services while unaware that he had been suspended from practicing as an attorney in 2016.

De Klerk was ultimately struck off the roll of attorneys last year.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale: "It was established that De Klerk, a complainant in the matter under investigation by the Hawks serious commercial crimes investigative unit, is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by the Paarl magistrate in 2022."

This article first appeared on EWN : Namibian fugitive arrested in Paarl due back in court on Monday