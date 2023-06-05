Gauteng's crime prevention wardens to tackle unauthorised informal settlements
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's newly deployed crime prevention wardens have been tasked with prioritising the unlawful invasion of private and government-owned land in the province.
On Sunday, the provincial government held a pass-out parade to introduce 2,000 new wardens, who had just completed their training.
In the past year, there were several illegal land grabs in Gauteng’s municipalities, particularly in Tshwane and Johannesburg.
The illegal occupation of land was a thorn in the side for several municipalities in Gauteng, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a drastic increase in unauthorised informal settlements.
Some were erected on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s infrastructure, while some were built on riverbanks.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the crime prevention wardens would ensure there wouldn’t be more unauthorised informal settlements.
“This force will be trained so that no one will erect [an informal settlement] wherever they like. We will stop that, so that there is no informal settlement that is not authorised in our province.”
Lesufi said the levels that unauthorised informal settlements were being built were concerning.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng's crime prevention wardens to tackle unauthorised informal settlements
Source : @GP_CommSafety/Twitter
