India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured

At least 280 people have died after a three-train collision in India, making it the country's deadliest rail accident in over 20 years.

While it's unconfirmed, it's believed that a signaling error is responsible for the accident after it sent the train onto a side track, slamming it into a freight train.

According to reports, 12 000 people have been injured.

It might be India's worst disaster in 24 years. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

