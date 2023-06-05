India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured
Bongani Bingwa interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
At least 280 people have died after a three-train collision in India, making it the country's deadliest rail accident in over 20 years.
While it's unconfirmed, it's believed that a signaling error is responsible for the accident after it sent the train onto a side track, slamming it into a freight train.
According to reports, 12 000 people have been injured.
Wreckage cleared from tracks after deadly train crash in India https://t.co/htJDOKKWJM pic.twitter.com/ZIIwJZIABT' BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 5, 2023
It might be India's worst disaster in 24 years.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Source : Pexels: Albin Berlin
