How are you feeling? Tis the sneezin' season - flu cases spike in 6 provinces
Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Health Department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, about the spike in flu cases, especially in six provinces.
Mohale says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) alerted the Department of Health about the spike in influenza (flu) cases since the beginning of May.
The spike identified a large number of flu cases in workspaces and schools in these six provinces:
1) KwaZulu-Natal
2) Mpumalanga
3) Gauteng
4) Western Cape
5) Eastern Cape
6) North West
During Covid, the spread of the flu was very low. Now people are going back to school, work, and going back to gatherings so that is a risk for the spread of flu.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - The National Health Department
How to prevent the spread of influenza:
1) Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.
2) Go to a health facility if you experience flu symptoms, especially if you're at risk or have a compromised immune system.
3) Maintain personal hygiene - wash your hands regularly and sanitise.
4) Get a flu vaccine to help prevent severe health complications.
5) Wear a mask in crowded indoor public spaces with poor ventilation
Here's to good health!
