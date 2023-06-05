'It isn't 1985. Stellenbosch Uni is committed to transformation and inclusivity'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Louise van Rhyn, member of the Stellenbosch University convocation.
Last week, Stellenbosch University's convocation gathered to voice two motions against members of the executive committee.
Members of the convocation have been seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism surfaced against Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.
RELATED: Stellenbosch University convocation to meet tonight over nepotism claimsst-block-16
Dr Rudi Buys, the convocation's Executive Vice Chair, previously told CapeTalk that transformation and diversity are at the core of the debate.
Van Rhyn says that members of the convocation want to be consulted on important matters, which is what happened at last week's meeting.
While van Rhyn regrets that there had to be a 'public fight' in order to have voices and concerns heard, she is hopeful for the future of the university.
She says that Stellenbosch University is committed to inclusivity and changing the culture of the institution.
RELATED: Stellenbosch University apologises for partial ban on Afrikaans in residences
We've moved on from 1985.Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation
... people who have given up on having a voice, we've given them a voice.Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation
We have just been working together in a way that South Africa wants to work together.Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation
It's over now.Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It isn't 1985. Stellenbosch Uni is committed to transformation and inclusivity'
Source : Facebook
More from Local
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
Gauteng's crime prevention wardens to tackle unauthorised informal settlements
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the crime prevention wardens would ensure there wouldn’t be more unauthorised informal settlements.Read More
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
Local is lekker (and lifesaving)!Read More
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers
More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.Read More
Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist
The repo rate is the highest's it's been since the 2008 global recession hit the country's economy, currently sitting at 8.25%, while inflation remains high, and the rand continues to struggle.Read More
Namibian fugitive arrested in Paarl due back in court on Monday
Maren de Klerk was arrested in the Boland town last week Thursday following a joint operation by the Hawks and Interpol.Read More
Health Dept urges good personal hygiene as cholera death toll rises to 26
The department has recorded 26 deaths to date, with over 130 positive cases.Read More
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up
The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.Read More
[VIDEO] Don't 'like' baboons? Maybe this little guy will change your mind
'Banjo' was saved by the Owl Rescue Centre after his mother was shot and killed.Read More