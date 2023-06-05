[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is that moment that turns you off as a person?
Well, a groom focusing on his phone while walking down the aisle with his bride is trending.
Instead of focusing on his bride during the wedding, the groom decided to be busy on his phone.
My body is here with you, but my mind is outside of town pic.twitter.com/IcC6jh4FWT' Mahuntsu (@Mahuntsu) June 2, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit reports on a study by UCT on the rise of vaping in South African schools.Read More
[LISTEN] What is debt counselling and how might it help you out of a debt pit?
Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick speaks on what to expect from debt counselling.Read More
[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'
Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape.Read More
Work together to BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION this World Environment Day – UN
Join the fight against plastic pollution with these simple steps to make a difference this World Environment Day.Read More
How are you feeling? Tis the sneezin' season - flu cases spike in 6 provinces
The National Health Department’s Foster Mohale chats about the spike in flu cases, specifically in six of SA's provinces.Read More
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up
The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.Read More
[VIDEO] Don't 'like' baboons? Maybe this little guy will change your mind
'Banjo' was saved by the Owl Rescue Centre after his mother was shot and killed.Read More
Can you be overweight AND fit? The experts weigh in
#fitbutfat... #fitinspo... #cleaneating... Sara-Jayne Makwala King hosts a panel discussion to cut through the 'noise' on social media.Read More
From 9 to 5 to full-time influencer - how Chad Jones became a TikTok star
Social media content creator Chad Jones has built up a following of over 2.5 million after quitting his job in software development.Read More