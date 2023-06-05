[LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping
Africa Melane speaks to Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit (Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT's Lung Institute) to talk about the increase in vaping in South African schools.
The Lung Clinical Research Unit is conducting a study into vaping in South African schools.
The study so far reveals that "in some schools, up to one in five matriculants are vaping" during school hours.
The professor argues that, since vaping is unregulated, parents think "it's a good idea or better than smoking" so they purchase vaping products for their kids, willingly.
Because of this, several private and Model C schools are going to "somewhat extreme lengths to control vaping.
So, why are students vaping?
After studying thousands of high school learners, the data shows that "most students vape to cope with stress, anxiety, and social pressure."
Another finding; "almost a third of students vape within an hour of getting to school", indicating addiction.
These high school learners 'need' that kick in the morning to get through school. So, that's a very strong predictor that these high school students are addicted to these products. These vaping products are known to have nicotine in them, which has dopamine, so it's that need for that 'good' feeling they're getting from nicotine to get through difficult weeks at school.Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit, Head Lung Clinical Research Unit - UCT
RELATED: National Health Department presented a bill around the legislation around smoking in Parliament
Van Zijl-Smit proposes that:
1) Parliament rules in favour of the tobacco control bill, which is pending.
RELATED: Tobacco control bill to be presented at parliament today (World No-Tobacco Day)
2) Tobacco products be regulated and advertising around it stopped.
3) Students be educated at a junior level about the effects of vaping and tobacco use.
4) High school learners find 'better' ways to cope with stress.
5) The public understands the negative effects of vaping at a young age.
6) Parents are educated since most believe that "it's better to vape than smoke".
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105360106_pretty-young-hipster-woman-vape-ecig-vaping-device-at-the-sunset-toned-image.html
