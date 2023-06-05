A Chinese car wins at SA Car of the Year for the first time





In a historic first at the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists Car of the Year Awards, a Chinese brand has walked away with the coveted Compact Family award. For a Chinese brand to receive such recognition just three years ago would have seemed unfathomable.

The award is even more notable in that it went to the BAIC SA's new Beijing X55 SUV, a car that launched locally just a few months ago and that had virtually no brand recognition.

''We are thrilled that the BEIJING X55 has won its category in the South African Car of the Year competition. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with high-quality vehicles that offer great value for money,'' said Hugo Hu, Vice President of BAIC SA. "We extend our deepest gratitude for bestowing this prestigious award upon us and are humbled and honoured to be recognised by such a distinguished panel of jurors."

The recently released Beijing X55 is obviously, a family SUV that offers sci-fi styling making it a unique shape on the road. BAIC has packed the car with a host of luxury features including an aircraft-style steering wheel, 3D ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster and a CarbitLink infotainment system.

The car is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 130 kW and 305 Nm. While we haven't had a go with the car as yet chatter amongst car journalists has been very positive.

The Beijing X55 flew the Chinese flag high alongside its compatriot vehicle the Tiggo 8 Pro Max from Chery. That car also achieved a notable victory taking home the coveted Motor Enthusiasts Choice, an award that is voted for by the public.

