[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud
South African dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a breathtaking performance at Britain’s Got Talent finale on 4 June.
There was not a dry eye in the crowd when he took to the stage for a powerful performance.
Motha was the fan favourite to win following his historical golden-buzzer worthy performance at the auditions.
Diagnosed with cancer at a young age, he had his left leg amputated.
He found dance as an outlet for his creativity and had not looked back since.
RELATED: SA's Musa Motha wows Britain's Got Talent with historic tear-jerking performance
While he did not make it to the final three, he won the hearts of every viewer and audience member.
Mzansi rallied behind Motha, sharing their love and appreciation for the inspiring dancer.
What an iconic image captured. Musa Motha 👏🏽 an inspirational young man. #bgt pic.twitter.com/sScQHSCwk2' it’sNothando (@ThandieOfficial) June 4, 2023
Musa Motha on @BGT is such an incredible artist - what an inspiration indeed' AJ ℑ𝔰 ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔬𝔱𝔦𝔠 (@AJisChaotic) June 4, 2023
We love you Musa Motha ❤️👏🏾#BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/i7KvI73LRH' Mntw. Mthokozisi Zulu (@MthokozisiZulu) June 4, 2023
Musa Motha. I applaud you. You did a great job and I really thing you deserved the win. You were robbed and just know Vigo had nothing on you. Keep going champ.#BGT2023 #bgt' Controversiall (@DIIGITALSTUDIOS) June 4, 2023
Musa Motha is very special.' Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) June 4, 2023
These performances have been jaw dropping.#bgt #BGT2023 #BritainsGotTalent #bgtfinal #BritainsGotTalentfinal #musamotha pic.twitter.com/gfZzXBXwo0
One word to describe Musa Motha? fierce!! 🫶🏽when he danced without the crutches it was pleasantly surreal👼 it is a blessing to witness his talent 💕🙇🏽 #BGT2023 #bgt' Chisomaga 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Anyanwu__) June 4, 2023
MUSA MOTHA 🙌🏽🙌🏽' Youtube - Love Coincidentally 🏳️🌈 (@LCoincidentally) May 30, 2023
That's the tweet pic.twitter.com/LWfVfCojjS
RELATED: Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u4Dy45FIGQ
More from Entertainment
Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa
The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year.Read More
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here
Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer.Read More
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series
He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review.Read More
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.Read More
Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!
Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland.Read More
Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!
Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work.Read More
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More
Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”
The star has been receiving an outpouring of love from Mzansi following her public meltdown on social media.Read More
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates
The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year.Read More