[LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator The South African Police Service said that the circumstances surrounding the officers death are being investigated. 5 June 2023 5:24 PM
Fuel prices set to drop this Wednesday Motorists can expect some relief this week as the petrol price will be cut. 5 June 2023 5:15 PM
[LISTEN] A look into the historical relationship between South Africa and China South Africa and China have had a long and complex relationship for many decades. 5 June 2023 2:42 PM
View all Local
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
View all Politics
[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear' Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape. 5 June 2023 9:57 AM
Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist The repo rate is the highest's it's been since the 2008 global recession hit the country's economy, currently sitting at 8.25%, wh... 5 June 2023 6:59 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Business
Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’ Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace. 5 June 2023 2:51 PM
What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps? This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means. 5 June 2023 2:46 PM
YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing a plane and clearing the crash site. 5 June 2023 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op. 4 June 2023 7:05 PM
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening. 5 June 2023 10:54 AM
Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year. 5 June 2023 10:48 AM
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision. 5 June 2023 9:50 AM
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires Local is lekker (and lifesaving)! 5 June 2023 8:29 AM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?

5 June 2023 11:37 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
premature ejaculation
antidepressants

80% of men will struggle with premature ejaculation at some point in their lives, says a Urologist.

Clement Manyathela interviews Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN (skip to 8:30).

Are you struggling with premature ejaculation and not 'lasting' as long as you'd hope?

Well, you aren't alone; in fact, 80% of men will struggle with it at some point in their lives, says Mutambirwa.

torwai/123rf
torwai/123rf

RELATED: (LISTEN) 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...

According to Mutambirwa, when the body has a deficit of serotonin, a chemical that's released during sex to provide a sense of euphoria, one is more likely to experience premature ejaculation.

While there are medications and creams that could be used to deal with it, most practices make use of antidepressants as they are known to increase one's serotonin.

This is what healthcare professionals refer to as 'off-label treatments', as they aren't necessarily designed for this purpose, but work regardless.

It's important to consult a professional before taking any medication.

By far the biggest; which has the best evidence and most successful is usually that [antidepressants].

Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist

RELATED: (LISTEN) OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




5 June 2023 11:37 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
premature ejaculation
antidepressants

More from Lifestyle

Pride flag. Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’

5 June 2023 2:51 PM

Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?

5 June 2023 2:46 PM

This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Jacob (29) could be facing 20 years in prison for intentionally crashing a plane. Photo: Twitter/PicturesFoIder (screenshot)

YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views

5 June 2023 1:47 PM

Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing a plane and clearing the crash site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olegdudko/123rf.com

[WATCH] Is it good for couples to fight? 3 main reasons behind romantic conflict

5 June 2023 11:56 AM

If you say, 'we don't fight, we always fight or it's how you fight.' Esther Perel, relationship expert says, fighting is a MUST.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And the SA Car of the year is...

5 June 2023 11:44 AM

The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists have unveiled their choice for this year's best car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Chinese car wins at SA Car of the Year for the first time

5 June 2023 11:31 AM

Chinese brand BAIC makes history taking the crown in the competitive Compact Family category.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA public picks a Chinese car as their favourite

5 June 2023 11:12 AM

Chery took home the coveted Motor Enthusiasts Choice at the SA Car of the Year Awards

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF licsiren1

[LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping

5 June 2023 10:59 AM

Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit reports on a study by UCT on the rise of vaping in South African schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding

5 June 2023 10:22 AM

There was even a heated exchange with the bride outside the church entrance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is debt counselling and how might it help you out of a debt pit?

5 June 2023 10:18 AM

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick speaks on what to expect from debt counselling. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator

Local

15 out of 47 Transnet Freight Rail lines active, result of sabotage and theft

Local

Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Dwarika was forced to withdraw money before he was killed, court told

5 June 2023 9:46 PM

Woman killed outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court connected to murder case

5 June 2023 9:31 PM

Joburg council cracks the whip on MMCs who skip public outreach programmes

5 June 2023 8:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA