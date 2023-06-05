



The Kfm Mornings team with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak about a psychotherapist, Ester Perel's verdict on conflict in relationships which is, 'couples must fight.'

Listen to the team respond below.

While Darren reveals him and his wife never fight because they're both 'super chilled', Sherlin says in her relationship, it's all about communicating their feelings before things get out of hand.

When it comes to fighting, Perel, the relationship expert says, "it's a must."

BUT

"it's not about the fighting, it's about the repair."

Perel continues to say that relationships typically follow "a cycle of harmony, disharmony and repair."

Perel also shares that fights are always about three things:

1) Power and control.

2) Closeness and care.

3) Respect and recognition.

Perel also says that in a fight, there's always a 'minimiser' and 'maximiser' - the former is someone who tends to keep quiet and the latter, is someone who's more explosive during conflict - which might aggravate each other. Perel recommends that you find out how you fight and communicate that to your partner.

So, how should you deal with conflict?

Perel says:

1) Communicate that you need to cool off and come back when you're ready to talk.

2) Apologise and take accountability for your part in the conflict and explain your feelings.

3) Write a letter, if words are hard to express.

Watch Perel explain this and more below.

Here's to healthy relationship, where we use our words and love to work things out - the latter being the best part after a fight - yes, we're winking at you.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Is it good for couples to fight? 3 main reasons behind romantic conflict