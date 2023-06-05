15 out of 47 Transnet Freight Rail lines active, result of sabotage and theft
Bongani Bingwa interviews Rudzani Ligege, Managing Executive for the Container Corridor at Transnet Freight Rail.
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) Container Corridor, which connects the Port of Durban to northern Free State and Johannesburg, is one of the most important rail routes in the country.
It's responsible for the transporting of imports and exports that are essential to the country’s economy.
Recently, TFR has been seeking state intervention following a steep increase of cable theft incidents.
RELATED: Transnet seeking state intervention after 'heart-breaking' spike in cable theft
Ligege recently told Sunday Times that the cable theft and sabotage has left the Container Corridor operating at 25 percent of its capacity last week.
He adds that on average 47 trains are supposed to be running per day, per direction.
As it stands, only 15 trains are active.
Ligege says that while resources have been implemented in hot spots, it's not enough to mitigate 'organised' crime.
In addition, while the government has been helpful in coming up with solutions, there is a lack of implementation, says Ligege.
It has really become a situation where it is beyond us as Transnet.Rudzani Ligege, Managing Executive for the Container Corridor – Transnet Freight Rail
More than petty crime, it has gone to a level where it has become more organised than anything else.Rudzani Ligege, Managing Executive for the Container Corridor – Transnet Freight Rail
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TransnetFreightRail/photos/a.556413211058689/611554525544557
