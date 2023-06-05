[LISTEN] Is Zulu King Misuzulu's reign at risk amid tensions with Buthelezi?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Professor Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert and Founder of Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank.
The tension between the pair is said to be due to a disagreement around the appointment of the chair of the Ingonyama trust board.
Buthelezi has reportedly alleged that there is a plot to sell the land that the trust holds to the highest bidder.
With regard to the King’s appointment of a new chairperson, Xulu says there are plenty of rumours about how the appointment happened and theories that outside forces played a role.
He says that the appointment of a board chair for this trust is complicated as there is no qualification or experience that the person in this position must hold.
One of the short comings of the Ingonyama Act is that it does not provide for what kind of qualification, knowledge or experience a person in the board or a chairperson must have. There is a huge omission there.Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank
In addition to this, he says there have been issues where the King and Buthelezi would meet and agree on a way forward but then the prime minister would release a statement and the King would do something different.
That is when we started to say that there is something not going well here.Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank
Xulu says that Buthelezi has been playing a significant role in supporting the King’s reign amid threats from the royal household.
Without Buthelezi’s support it could be difficult for King Misuzulu to defend his throne.
He adds that there could be political consequences to these tensions with the upcoming elections next year.
How Buthelezi is driving this whole thing is that he is fighting for land to be in the hands of black people.Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank
The issue of land has always been central to the struggle for liberation.Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator
The South African Police Service said that the circumstances surrounding the officers death are being investigated.Read More
Fuel prices set to drop this Wednesday
Motorists can expect some relief this week as the petrol price will be cut.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the historical relationship between South Africa and China
South Africa and China have had a long and complex relationship for many decades.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha's unlawful arrest bid dismissed
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Challenges between taxi and e-hailing sectors have not led to that violence'
Santaco spokesperson speaks on the three e-hailing vehicles that were reportedly torched at Maponya Mall in Pimville.Read More
Solution to the energy crisis: Maximising renewables in SA’s energy mix
Steve Nicholls from the Presidential Climate Commission, explains why the country requires renewable energy to help manage the energy crisis.Read More
15 out of 47 Transnet Freight Rail lines active, result of sabotage and theft
Recently, TFR has been seeking state intervention following a steep increase of cable theft incidents.Read More
Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
She has been ordered to pay the legal fees for the counsel who represented the director of public prosecutions in the Free State, an investigating officer with police and the Home Affairs minister.Read More
The UK is paying SA teachers over R200 000 to relocate
The UK is looking for physics and language teachers.Read More