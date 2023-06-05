[LISTEN] Is Zulu King Misuzulu's reign at risk amid tensions with Buthelezi?





Clement Manyathela speaks with Professor Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert and Founder of Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank.

The tension between the pair is said to be due to a disagreement around the appointment of the chair of the Ingonyama trust board.

Buthelezi has reportedly alleged that there is a plot to sell the land that the trust holds to the highest bidder.

With regard to the King’s appointment of a new chairperson, Xulu says there are plenty of rumours about how the appointment happened and theories that outside forces played a role.

He says that the appointment of a board chair for this trust is complicated as there is no qualification or experience that the person in this position must hold.

One of the short comings of the Ingonyama Act is that it does not provide for what kind of qualification, knowledge or experience a person in the board or a chairperson must have. There is a huge omission there. Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank

In addition to this, he says there have been issues where the King and Buthelezi would meet and agree on a way forward but then the prime minister would release a statement and the King would do something different.

That is when we started to say that there is something not going well here. Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank

Zulu King Misuzulu at the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Xulu says that Buthelezi has been playing a significant role in supporting the King’s reign amid threats from the royal household.

Without Buthelezi’s support it could be difficult for King Misuzulu to defend his throne.

He adds that there could be political consequences to these tensions with the upcoming elections next year.

How Buthelezi is driving this whole thing is that he is fighting for land to be in the hands of black people. Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank

The issue of land has always been central to the struggle for liberation. Musa Xulu, Cultural Expert/Founder - Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank

