The Benefits of Positive Play

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves
Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company....
SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.
Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'
The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?
The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'
In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.'
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson
She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed.
Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40%
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March.
A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb
In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the sa...
2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know
The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.
How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season
Exam season can be a challenging time, not only for students but also their parents who want to help.
93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America
A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure.
[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help
Dr Michael Mol speaks to Tracey Lange about the psychological impact of bedwetting and how parents can help manage it.
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy
McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers
Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers.
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships
Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show
Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?
West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years
[LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.'
South Africa's role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.
The Benefits of Positive Play
SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers
More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S...
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'
Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso...
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades.
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.
The Benefits of Positive Play

6 June 2023 5:45 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sasko

SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024

Children from varying ages are affected by bullying, particularly those who come from areas which are deprived of ideal resources which positively impact a child’s development. That is why through its Siyasizana initiative, SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024. The goal is to help South Africa develop children who are less likely to be exposed to bullying by promoting the power of positive play.

The ages of children who experience bullying vary from five years to eighteen years old. The general causes of bullying are often situations whereby a child has grown up in a neglectful or hostile environment. Because of these negative feelings, children tend to lash out and subject other children to negative experiences. They do this to avoid these difficult emotions or want to make other children feel the same thing. It’s also a reaction to a sense of powerlessness i.e., ‘if I don’t bully then someone else will bully me.’

untitled-design-44png

Due to the fast-paced lives most parents lead these days, many are unable to spend the desired amount of time with their children. It is however important to try to find ways to fill this void in any situation. For example, there is a notion known as “good enough parenting” where parents who are in challenging situations timewise dedicate specific, important times to their children. Be it having dinner, tucking them into bed, taking them to school or even attending a particular school function; those moments where a child can feel they are important.

Acknowledging and validating a child’s small efforts is very important and can have lasting positive impact on a child’s self-image and esteem. The susceptibility of a child to bullying varies depending on the spaces that the child is exposed to. Within a schooling context, bullying often manifests itself in primary schools where children play rough with each other until an adult educates them about appropriate play.

It is therefore important that we arrest the issue of bullying in children at their developmental phase, as this is when it is easier to educate and guide them. This is why the playgrounds which SASKO Siyasizana are aiming to restore are so critical to curbing the effect of bullying as they enable quality interactions among children at these crucial ages.

Positive play vs negative play

Awareness of negative play all starts when children become aware of positive and negative feelings. The moment children are aware that something said or done to them makes them feel a certain way, you can say that this sense is beginning to form. Children can play around but the second they feel boundaries are pushed, that is when interactions are negative and uncomfortable.

untitled-design-45png

Children use play as a way of showing their personality and feelings. For example, if you see a child playing aggressively with toys, that is a way for that child to communicate a sense of distress. When children play together in a playground, it is easy to see what is going on with each child based on what they do and say to each other. That is another reason why playgrounds are important – they become platforms which help us learn about what children are going through, thus enabling us to pick it up as early as possible so steps to remedy the matter can be taken.

Quality of play indoors vs outdoors

The quality of play a child experiences in any setting depends on the resources available. For example, a child playing indoors at a community centre where they are exposed to quality games or attention may vary from a child who plays outside in a less-than-ideal environment. Thus, when it comes to outdoor play, playgrounds are important because they help children form cognitive functions. Children who learn to play with others learn what is appropriate or inappropriate. Places like playgrounds help children navigate those contexts.

Children who engage in more outdoor type play tend to fall and even hurt themselves. This often helps build resilience within a child and gives them a foundation to be able to navigate future challenges - emotional or physical. A sense of independence is formed.

Children appreciate being noticed and acknowledged. They appreciate spaces where they are encouraged to express themselves and discover new things. Children who are denied these types of opportunities will always run the risk of becoming the kind of children and later, adults, who display negative emotions. So, by creating spaces that promote positive play for children, we are taking a massive step in building and raising the kind of people who will not only care about others, but for their communities as well.




Uganda's Ghetto Kids make Britain's Got Talent history – here's the reality of 'orphanages' around the world

Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

5 June 2023 8:23 AM

More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.

Lagos, Nigeria (Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/126887487@N04/)

'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'

2 June 2023 11:45 AM

Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons (user: Nuno Coimbra)

'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit

31 May 2023 12:31 PM

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million).

Picture: Pixabay.com

African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill

30 May 2023 12:49 PM

Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill wants to 'rehabilitate' LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers.

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Exploring Africa's growth potential

26 May 2023 12:35 PM

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Image by Artsy Solomon from Pixabay.

60 years of African unity: what's failed and what's succeeded

25 May 2023 12:06 PM

UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

Picture: 3dgenerator/123rf.com

Dangote launches Africa's biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria

23 May 2023 12:31 PM

The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity.

Port Louis, Mauritius. Picture: © konstik/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa

22 May 2023 2:25 PM

In the 'consulate conversations' the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa.

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

