Solution to the energy crisis: Maximising renewables in SA’s energy mix





Last Thursday, the Presidential Climate Commission made public its recommendation for the country’s electricity system to maximise renewables in South Africa’s energy mix.

No coal, no nuclear, the future is renewables.

It's not only the most sustainable solution but the cheaper and faster one. We need 50 to 60 gigatonnes by the year 2030 instead of the previous 18 gigawatts recommended.

Nicholls says this is the thing we can build the quickest.

An offshore wind farm. © macsim/123rf.com

There are still people in the economy that feel renewable energy systems are not secure but studies both locally and internationally show that it can be secure and that the environmental and cost benefits are so great. Steve Nicholls, Head of Mitigation at the Presidential Climate Commission

Currently, there are no counties running purely on renewable energy.

Many countries are running on 40% penetration of real energy at the moment and that is the range the Climate Commission is recommending South Africa moves to.

Renewable energy is quite predictable, so it's variable, but you know when those variations are going to happen and you have time to plan for those lulls and make sure you have other resources. Steve Nicholls, Head of Mitigation at the Presidential Climate Commission

