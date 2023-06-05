Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
JOHANNESBURG - Former fugitive Nandipha Magudumana will be left with a hefty bill following her unsuccessful application to declare her arrest and deportation from Tanzania unlawful.
Magudumana has lost her bid to be released from custody, with Judge Philip Loubser dismissing her application with costs.
She has been ordered to pay the legal fees for the counsel who represented the director of public prosecutions in the Free State, an investigating officer with police and the Home Affairs minister.
She was arrested together with convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, in Arusha, Tanzania, in April.
According to a source within the legal fraternity, Magudumana could be slapped with a bill of anything between R200,000 and R300,000.
This after she lost her bid to declare her arrest, deportation and subsequent detention as unlawful in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday morning.
But besides paying an exorbitant legal bill, what is likely to be Magudumana’s next move?
Legal analyst, Melusi Xulu, believes Magudumana has two options.
"She has two options: she might appeal the decision but she might now also go and apply for bail."
Xulu said that Magudumana’s bail application would provide details into the role she played in Bester’s escape.
"So, when she applies for bail, we are expecting the State to bring evidence of how she is linked to this case."
Magudumana will appear together with Bester and their six co-accused in court on 20 June.
This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
