'Challenges between taxi and e-hailing sectors have not led to that violence'





Africa Melane speaks with Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala, Santaco National Spokesperson.

One person has reportedly died as a result of these attacks on e-hailing vehicles and operators.

Some have alleged that those responsible for these attacks are involved with the taxi industry.

However, Phala says it cannot be proved that anyone involved with the industry is behind this violence, and says that Santaco condemns the violence.

In fact, she says that there are suspicions that it could be coming from within the e-hailing sector.

She says there have been reports that some drivers have been operating illegally and directly approaching passengers with lower rates than what they can find on the apps.

It cannot then be said that it seems the challenges between us and the e-hailing sector led to that violence. It is not like that. Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala, National Spokesperson - SANTACO

This driver was attacked in the violence at Maponya Mall last night. @motso_modise #Soweto pic.twitter.com/gKaZ5BNCJA ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2023

We have to reiterate our position as Santaco, that we condemn illegality and violence in all of its forms. Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala, National Spokesperson - SANTACO

Image of the scene where Uber and Bolt operated vehicles were set alight by Maponya Mall in Soweto on 1 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/EhailingCouncil

She adds that the e-hailing sector has opened cases into what has happened and that Santaco is fully in support of these investigations.

Phala also states that Santaco supports the growth and integration of the transport industry.

As the taxi industry, we do not have a problem with anyone else entering into the system. All we ask is for government to help us make sure that they do it legally. Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala, National Spokesperson - SANTACO

