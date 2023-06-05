The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha's unlawful arrest bid dismissed





The much-anticipated judgment in Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application to have her arrest and deportation from Tanzania declared unlawful, is the top story on The Midday Report today.

Dr Magudumana's legal argument was that the sequence of events leading to her being in custody now was not, in fact, a deportation, but an extradition, and thus her arrest should be declared unlawful.

The judge in the matter remained unconvinced and dismissed her application.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Orrin Singh of the EWN Newsroom to get clarity on the matter.

I make the following order. The application is dismissed with costs. Judge Phillip Loubser handing down judgement on Dr Magudumana's bid to have her arrest declared unlawful.

The court dismissed her overall application, declaring that her arrest was warranted. It was, in fact, a deportation as it was initiated by Tanzanian officials and not South Africa, which would have [made her arrest] an extradition. Orrin Singh, EWN Senior Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The committee tasked with appointing a new Public Protector is ready to move forward.

The DA will fight the President’s plan to keep the Russian weapons smuggling inquiry secret.

The Moti Group wins its bid to block AmaBhungane from reporting on #MotiLeaks.

