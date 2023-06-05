What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?
If you're in the online dating streets, you know how wild it can be.
Sorry to break it to you but it just got a bit wilder as a new term, ethical non-monogamy (ENM) enters and parks in people's bio's.
You might have seen bio's like: “I have lots of different types of relationships in lots of places, and I’m excited to see what kind of relationship I could have with someone else" or “poly/open, you should be too." Yip, this denotes ENM energy, specifically, a dating lifestyle...
Of course, we love that the modern dating world makes room for inclusivity BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
Ethical non-monogamy is any relationship dynamic where partners consent to sexual and romantic connections with multiple people.
The primary goal of ethically non-monogamous relationships is to form a strong sexual or emotional connection with multiple people.
Sometimes people share partners; other times, they keep their various relationships separate.
Disclaimer: ENM is done openly and consensually, so it's NOT cheating.
You might be asking how is ENM different from open relationships, polygamy or swinging? Great question... here's a break down.
1) Monogamy
Both people remain loyal to their primary partner and gain consent if they want to dabble in a night of casual sex or dating outside the relationship.
2) Open relationships
This is often done if you and your partner are happy with your romantic relationship but want to spice up your sex life.
3) Polyamory
This catch-all term can refer to ethically non-monogamous relationships as a whole, it also means all partners have a sexual and emotional relationship with one another.
Keep in mind, polygamy and polyamory are different things.
The former refers to having multiple spouses, while the latter refers to having multiple relationships.
4) Swinging
You're sharing partners, sexually.
So, how do you practice ENM?
Some people might say this is a new term for an old concept, called polygamy but it's practiced online in these times, following these guidelines:
1) Be honest: if you prefer this dating style as a lifestyle or experiment to avoid leading others on.
2) Check in: feelings might change so ensure everyone is still opting in by communicating regularly.
3) Educate yourself: before joining online apps, know what to expect so you don't go into something blindly.
4) Keep things fluid: it's okay to opt out if you find that this dating style isn't working for you.
5) Stay safe: sexually, emotionally, and mentally.
And there you have it - is 'ENM' going in your bio?
If you're in these dating streets, stay safe (and protected).
This article first appeared on KFM : What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?
