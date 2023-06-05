What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator The South African Police Service said that the circumstances surrounding the officers death are being investigated. 5 June 2023 5:24 PM
Fuel prices set to drop this Wednesday Motorists can expect some relief this week as the petrol price will be cut. 5 June 2023 5:15 PM
[LISTEN] A look into the historical relationship between South Africa and China South Africa and China have had a long and complex relationship for many decades. 5 June 2023 2:42 PM
View all Local
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
View all Politics
[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear' Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape. 5 June 2023 9:57 AM
Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist The repo rate is the highest's it's been since the 2008 global recession hit the country's economy, currently sitting at 8.25%, wh... 5 June 2023 6:59 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Business
Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’ Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace. 5 June 2023 2:51 PM
What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps? This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means. 5 June 2023 2:46 PM
YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing a plane and clearing the crash site. 5 June 2023 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op. 4 June 2023 7:05 PM
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening. 5 June 2023 10:54 AM
Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year. 5 June 2023 10:48 AM
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision. 5 June 2023 9:50 AM
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires Local is lekker (and lifesaving)! 5 June 2023 8:29 AM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?

5 June 2023 2:46 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
online dating
love and relationships
dating apps

This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means.

If you're in the online dating streets, you know how wild it can be.

Sorry to break it to you but it just got a bit wilder as a new term, ethical non-monogamy (ENM) enters and parks in people's bio's.

You might have seen bio's like: “I have lots of different types of relationships in lots of places, and I’m excited to see what kind of relationship I could have with someone else" or “poly/open, you should be too." Yip, this denotes ENM energy, specifically, a dating lifestyle...

Tinder Date Match GIFfrom Tinder GIFs

Of course, we love that the modern dating world makes room for inclusivity BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Ethical non-monogamy is any relationship dynamic where partners consent to sexual and romantic connections with multiple people.

The primary goal of ethically non-monogamous relationships is to form a strong sexual or emotional connection with multiple people.

Sometimes people share partners; other times, they keep their various relationships separate.

Disclaimer: ENM is done openly and consensually, so it's NOT cheating.

You might be asking how is ENM different from open relationships, polygamy or swinging? Great question... here's a break down.

1) Monogamy

Both people remain loyal to their primary partner and gain consent if they want to dabble in a night of casual sex or dating outside the relationship.

2) Open relationships

This is often done if you and your partner are happy with your romantic relationship but want to spice up your sex life.

3) Polyamory

This catch-all term can refer to ethically non-monogamous relationships as a whole, it also means all partners have a sexual and emotional relationship with one another.

Keep in mind, polygamy and polyamory are different things.

The former refers to having multiple spouses, while the latter refers to having multiple relationships.

4) Swinging

You're sharing partners, sexually.

So, how do you practice ENM?

Some people might say this is a new term for an old concept, called polygamy but it's practiced online in these times, following these guidelines:

1) Be honest: if you prefer this dating style as a lifestyle or experiment to avoid leading others on.

2) Check in: feelings might change so ensure everyone is still opting in by communicating regularly.

3) Educate yourself: before joining online apps, know what to expect so you don't go into something blindly.

4) Keep things fluid: it's okay to opt out if you find that this dating style isn't working for you.

5) Stay safe: sexually, emotionally, and mentally.

And there you have it - is 'ENM' going in your bio?

If you're in these dating streets, stay safe (and protected).


This article first appeared on KFM : What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?




5 June 2023 2:46 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
online dating
love and relationships
dating apps

More from Lifestyle

Pride flag. Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’

5 June 2023 2:51 PM

Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Jacob (29) could be facing 20 years in prison for intentionally crashing a plane. Photo: Twitter/PicturesFoIder (screenshot)

YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views

5 June 2023 1:47 PM

Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing a plane and clearing the crash site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olegdudko/123rf.com

[WATCH] Is it good for couples to fight? 3 main reasons behind romantic conflict

5 June 2023 11:56 AM

If you say, 'we don't fight, we always fight or it's how you fight.' Esther Perel, relationship expert says, fighting is a MUST.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And the SA Car of the year is...

5 June 2023 11:44 AM

The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists have unveiled their choice for this year's best car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

[LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?

5 June 2023 11:37 AM

80% of men will struggle with premature ejaculation at some point in their lives, says a Urologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Chinese car wins at SA Car of the Year for the first time

5 June 2023 11:31 AM

Chinese brand BAIC makes history taking the crown in the competitive Compact Family category.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA public picks a Chinese car as their favourite

5 June 2023 11:12 AM

Chery took home the coveted Motor Enthusiasts Choice at the SA Car of the Year Awards

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF licsiren1

[LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping

5 June 2023 10:59 AM

Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit reports on a study by UCT on the rise of vaping in South African schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding

5 June 2023 10:22 AM

There was even a heated exchange with the bride outside the church entrance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is debt counselling and how might it help you out of a debt pit?

5 June 2023 10:18 AM

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick speaks on what to expect from debt counselling. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator

Local

15 out of 47 Transnet Freight Rail lines active, result of sabotage and theft

Local

Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Dwarika was forced to withdraw money before he was killed, court told

5 June 2023 9:46 PM

Woman killed outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court connected to murder case

5 June 2023 9:31 PM

Joburg council cracks the whip on MMCs who skip public outreach programmes

5 June 2023 8:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA