Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’
Woolworths South Africa topped the trending lists over the weekend following mixed reviews on its latest Pride campaign.
The campaign, which falls in line with International Pride Month (June), promotes inclusivity and diversity, determined to ‘leave no one behind’.
RELATED: It's Pride Month! Watch the world's 1st-ever Pride March (1970, New York City)
The Pride campaign, using the tagline ‘Be an Ally’, includes t-shirts, sweatpants, socks, bags and hats.
A portion of the sales will go towards a number of LGBTQ+ charities.
“We know that there’s always more to be done, and we’ll keep looking for ways to enable, uplift and celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community,” says the retailer.
While the campaign got the nod of approval from many South Africans, others took to social media to blast Woolworths and boycott the retailer for the campaign.
@WOOLWORTHS_SA Seems to me Woolworths is blocking most of SA on Twitter because people are trying to protect their children from this pride shit. Remember Spur, Dis-Chem, welcome to the same crap, people, me included, will boycott the bejesus out of Woolworths.' Anton50 (@AntonFoooker50) June 4, 2023
I will never go there again. Woolworths lost all my respect for a reputable company. pic.twitter.com/yHfRmpG8rV' Willem (@Willemvandyk) June 2, 2023
Because of this tweet, I'm canceling my shop account. Will not directly support anymore who directly promotes what I don't believe in.' Raphy Williams Ⓜ️ (@mrraphy) June 5, 2023
Woolworths was also called out by social media users for deleting negative comments and blocking users.
When one tweep questioned why they were ‘censoring’ free speech, the retailer responded with:
“Every person has the right to dignity regardless of their identity – this is a fact enshrined in our constitution. It is not up for debate”.
Every person has the right to dignity regardless of their identity - this is a fact enshrined in our constitution. It is not up for debate.' Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) June 4, 2023
The retailer also reminded users across its social media platforms of its community guidelines.
“A reminder that our community guidelines don’t allow for hate speech or discrimination. Our values are firmly in favour of kindness and inclusivity. We do our best to actively moderate our comment section to reflect that”.
This article first appeared on 947 : Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/g8_RshvAYCY
More from Lifestyle
What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?
This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means.Read More
YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views
Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing a plane and clearing the crash site.Read More
[WATCH] Is it good for couples to fight? 3 main reasons behind romantic conflict
If you say, 'we don't fight, we always fight or it's how you fight.' Esther Perel, relationship expert says, fighting is a MUST.Read More
And the SA Car of the year is...
The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists have unveiled their choice for this year's best car.Read More
[LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?
80% of men will struggle with premature ejaculation at some point in their lives, says a Urologist.Read More
A Chinese car wins at SA Car of the Year for the first time
Chinese brand BAIC makes history taking the crown in the competitive Compact Family category.Read More
SA public picks a Chinese car as their favourite
Chery took home the coveted Motor Enthusiasts Choice at the SA Car of the Year AwardsRead More
[LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit reports on a study by UCT on the rise of vaping in South African schools.Read More
[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding
There was even a heated exchange with the bride outside the church entrance.Read More