Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’





Woolworths South Africa topped the trending lists over the weekend following mixed reviews on its latest Pride campaign.

The campaign, which falls in line with International Pride Month (June), promotes inclusivity and diversity, determined to ‘leave no one behind’.

The Pride campaign, using the tagline ‘Be an Ally’, includes t-shirts, sweatpants, socks, bags and hats.

A portion of the sales will go towards a number of LGBTQ+ charities.

“We know that there’s always more to be done, and we’ll keep looking for ways to enable, uplift and celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community,” says the retailer.

While the campaign got the nod of approval from many South Africans, others took to social media to blast Woolworths and boycott the retailer for the campaign.

@WOOLWORTHS_SA Seems to me Woolworths is blocking most of SA on Twitter because people are trying to protect their children from this pride shit. Remember Spur, Dis-Chem, welcome to the same crap, people, me included, will boycott the bejesus out of Woolworths. ' Anton50 (@AntonFoooker50) June 4, 2023

I will never go there again. Woolworths lost all my respect for a reputable company. pic.twitter.com/yHfRmpG8rV ' Willem (@Willemvandyk) June 2, 2023

Because of this tweet, I'm canceling my shop account. Will not directly support anymore who directly promotes what I don't believe in. ' Raphy Williams Ⓜ️ (@mrraphy) June 5, 2023

Woolworths was also called out by social media users for deleting negative comments and blocking users.

When one tweep questioned why they were ‘censoring’ free speech, the retailer responded with:

“Every person has the right to dignity regardless of their identity – this is a fact enshrined in our constitution. It is not up for debate”.

Every person has the right to dignity regardless of their identity - this is a fact enshrined in our constitution. It is not up for debate. ' Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) June 4, 2023

The retailer also reminded users across its social media platforms of its community guidelines.

“A reminder that our community guidelines don’t allow for hate speech or discrimination. Our values are firmly in favour of kindness and inclusivity. We do our best to actively moderate our comment section to reflect that”.

